CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - — On a night without Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo, No. 24 Illinois would come away with what head coach Brad Underwood called a 'culture win', defeating No. 10 Michigan State 56-55. The Illini would trail early, but take the lead on a Trent Frazier layup less than five minutes into the game. A lead they would never relinquish. Illinois went into halftime up 34-20, and led by as many as 15 points in the second half.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO