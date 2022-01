The Chinese Room’s newest title gets a wider release. If you’re a fan of narrative games, Dear Esther is known as being one of the classics that paved the way for the genre. Now, its developer The Chinese Room has just announced that they’re re-releasing their newest award-winning title, Little Orpheus, on March 1. The game was originally released in 2020 for Apple Arcade, but will now be available on PC and consoles for the first time. The new definitive edition will not only allow players to revisit the game on their favorite console, but is also an entirely rebuilt, remastered version of Little Orpheus with high-res textures, new animations, and enhanced graphics.

