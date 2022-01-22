ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Woman stabbed to death in West Colfax hotel

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stbtQ_0dt34Ifk00
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

Police said a woman died on Friday night after a domestic dispute at a hotel along West Colfax Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the Western Hills Motel at 5035 W. Colfax Ave. just after 11 p.m. for a nature unknown call. A nature unknown call is when there is a known incident, however, the caller is unclear, according to a spokeswoman for the Denver Police Department.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman who was stabbed. She was pronounced dead on scene, officials said.

Police determined the incident was a domestic violence-related homicide and arrested Israel Casarez, 42. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver man charged with murder

A 47-year-old Denver man was charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting a man attempting to steal money from a vending machine, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Bradley Biggie was formally charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 30-year-old Damir Pugh. The charge stems from a Jan. 18 shooting at an apartment building near the area of 35th Avenue and Kendall Street in Denver. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver man shot, killed in Lakewood motel; 2 suspects arrested

Two men are in custody after a Denver man was shot and killed inside of a Lakewood motel on Monday, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Officers found 29-year-old Angel Santibanez suffering from gunshot wounds shortly before noon in the Trails End Motel at 9025 W. Colfax Ave. Santibanez was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Armed carjacking suspect shot, wounded by Arvada police

Arvada police shot and wounded an armed carjacking suspect Wednesday night after he engaged in a shootout with officers, according to the police department. The incident began at around 9 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a person threatening victims with a gun and knife in the King Soopers parking lot at West 64th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. During their investigation, officers heard a gunshot outside of the Walgreens across the street. ...
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weld County: Second suspect arrested in connection with November homicide

Authorities arrested a 36-year-old Texas man earlier this month and extradited him to Colorado this week in connection with a murder in November. Seferino Hermosillo was arrested Jan. 6 in Odessa, Texas, and booked into the Weld County Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting at drivers in Littleton

A judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for randomly firing a gun at three occupied vehicles in Littleton, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced. Theodore Hrdlicka, 51, of Denver pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference in November. Other charges against him were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
LITTLETON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Murder#Denver Police#The Western Hills Motel
The Denver Gazette

Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing didn't follow training

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The former head of training for the Minneapolis Police Department testified Friday that the three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights did not follow policy or their training when he was killed. A defense attorney, though, said aspects of the training was lacking and that new officers are trained in a culture of obedience.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Denver Gazette

Bank robbed in Aurora on Thursday morning; suspect at-large

Police are on the lookout for two men accused of robbing a bank in Aurora on Thursday morning. The robbery occurred at the Huntington Bank at 1710 S. Havana St. when two armed men entered the branch. One of the robbers stood by the door, while the other pointed a firearm at the bank teller and demanded money, according to the FBI.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Denver Gazette

Morphew preliminary evidence released, reveal behind the scenes strategy of defense, prosecutors

After months of judicial non-disclosure, color photos, text messages and maps from last year's four-day preliminary hearing in Barry Morphew's ongoing high-profile murder case were released to the public by 11th Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama Friday. Following the August 2020 evidentiary hearing, Morphew was released on bond in a September decision by former 11th Judicial District Judge Patrick Murphy. At that time, Murphy also bound the case over for trial. Information disclosed from the evidentiary hearing is not new, but former Denver Chief Deputy...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy