T&C Tried & True: Dyson Corrale Straightener

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We picked out the best beard straightener, but not without a bit of reluctance. When I first saw that these were a thing a few years back, I thought “passing fad.” Or maybe it was something like “God didn’t make beards straight for a reason!” But of course beard hair straighteners are a thing—beard hair grows all curly and askew, making the growth phase a slog. And with the simple stroke of hot wand, you can unfurl those whiskers. And even if you don’t want added length to your beard, beard straighteners can simply tidy up the outermost hairs so that it looks freshly tidied rather than an albatross nest.

SKIN CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO