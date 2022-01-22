ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

T&C Tried & True: Dyson Corrale Straightener

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
townandcountrymag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at T&C, we pride ourselves on our discerning eye for quality. With Tried & True, our editors will give you an inside look at the pieces they simply cannot live without. At risk of stating the obvious, if you've been lurking in just about any corner of the internet these...

www.townandcountrymag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Frankie Shop’s quilted jacket is named the hottest product: These are the best high street dupes you need

It’s been impossible to scroll through Instagram in recent weeks without the same quilted khaki coat (£245, Thefrankieshop.com), which comes courtesy of New York-based retailer The Frankie Shop, popping up on our feeds.Costing £245, the Teddy jacket has become an instant cult classic and, despite the steep price tag, the brand has hardly been able to keep it in stock.So it comes as no surprise that it’s just been named “the hottest product in the world” by global fashion shopping platform, Lyst, in its latest report that identifies the brands and products that are hot right now.The Lyst Index takes...
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Consider the Beard Straightener

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We picked out the best beard straightener, but not without a bit of reluctance. When I first saw that these were a thing a few years back, I thought “passing fad.” Or maybe it was something like “God didn’t make beards straight for a reason!” But of course beard hair straighteners are a thing—beard hair grows all curly and askew, making the growth phase a slog. And with the simple stroke of hot wand, you can unfurl those whiskers. And even if you don’t want added length to your beard, beard straighteners can simply tidy up the outermost hairs so that it looks freshly tidied rather than an albatross nest.
SKIN CARE
townandcountrymag.com

Selena Gomez's Favorite Moisturizer Will Save Your Skin This Winter

There's so much to envy about Selena Gomez: her talent, her eyebrows, her clothes–but the good news is that she never hides her beauty secrets from eager fans. Speaking to Vogue, Gomez revealed how she keeps her skin glowing, no matter the weather or the busyness of her days: Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#T C Tried True#The Corrale Straightener#Corrale#Polish
Apartment Therapy

4 Tried-and-True DIY Cleaners Literally Anyone Can Make

Apartment Therapy Weekend Projects is a guided program designed to help you get the happy, healthy home you’ve always wanted, one weekend at a time. Sign up now for email updates so you never miss a lesson. There are a lot of reasons to make your own household cleaners....
HOME & GARDEN
Footwear News

How to Remove Dead Skin From Feet at Home Fast

When you think about it, your feet go through a lot every day. It shouldn’t be a surprise then to see a little wear and tear, particularly when it comes to hard, dry, flaky feet and cracked skin. In fact, tough dead skin on the feet is quite common, but the good news is it’s often easy to fix. You don’t have to go to a pro for a pedicure either, since there are several solutions that remove dead skin from feet that can be done with home remedies. If you’re wondering what causes hard, dry skin on your feet, there...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

11 best jewellery gifts for Valentine’s Day that they’ll fall in love with

While it might feel like Christmas was just yesterday, it’s now time to start thinking about gifting for Valentine’s Day. And while the day has traditionally been reserved for a partner, it needn’t be – you may find yourself wanting to treat your gal pal or a relative.Whoever you’re celebrating this 14 February, we think something sparkly goes a little further than flowers. Nothing provides the same amount of joy as a jewellery piece that they will reach for time and again. If chosen well, it’ll be a daily wear that constantly reminds them of you.When gifting jewellery, it’s always worth...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
The Independent

ghd’s thin curve wand launches today and delivers lightning quick curls that won’t fall flat

Ghd needs no introduction – its range of styling tools has cemented its status as haircare royalty.While its original straighteners have amassed a cult following for their long lifespan (our reviewer’s own pair have lasted well over a decade), the brand also has an extensive and equally impressive line-up of curling tongs, hair dryers and hot brushes.Its latest launch is the curve thin wand, a chopstick styler curling tool with a 14mm thin barrel, designed to create defined curls claiming to last for up to 24 hours. We got our hands on the gadget ahead of its 26 January launch,...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Glossier’s solid you perfume has been relaunched – here’s how it compares to the eau de parfum

If you’ve ever walked past someone in the street and thought “god, they smell amazing” but can’t quite put your finger on why, we’d wager they were wearing a spritz of Glossier’s you.The cult fragrance, launched by the brand in 2017, fast became one of the coolest scents to be smelt wearing, but not for the reasons you might expect. Far from being instantly recognisable, the challenge with describing Glossier you is that it – intentionally – smells a little different on everyone, hence the name.Much like Glossier’s fuss-free make-up, this perfume is designed to enhance, not disguise, working with...
MAKEUP
townandcountrymag.com

The Life-Affirming Joy of Buying Fine Jewelry For Yourself

The other kids were saving up for bicycles and roller skates. I had something else in mind. It was a 14-karat gold heart locket with a tiny diamond at its center and a frame inside to hold a picture of your sweetheart, which in my case was John Lennon. If the proprietress of the jewelry shop in Massapequa, New York, was wondering what this 12-year-old was doing in her store day after day, she didn’t let on. I saved up my allowance money, wheedled and begged my softie parents to chip in, and, finally, I bought that sucker for myself.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Gucci Just Dropped A Brand New Bag With Old-School Inspiration

If you saw the House of Gucci movie, you’re probably still swooning over all the heritage bags toted around by Lady Gaga’s character, Patrizia Reggiani. While the film featured archival pieces, Gucci is known for doing an incredible job with modernizing their classic pieces via new releases. Gucci’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele, is masterful at creating designs practical enough to hold both your contemporary belongings and their historical significance. Now, Michele has found inspiration in the vault of Gucci treasures and is blessing customers with a new bag: the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.  While Gucci bags are often easily identified by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

‘It tastes like cheesecake’: Overnight Weetabix is TikTok’s latest food trend

TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.The most basic recipe for overnight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

The 21 Best Winter Boots for Men to Help You Survive the Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is in full swing folks, and we’re looking at a long, snowy road ahead for those that live up north. Whether you live in a region where tackling icy driveways and frigid temps are a daily routine, or you pay the occasional visit to a ski town, it’s important you have a solid pair of boots that can handle the elements for this winter (and future cold seasons). And since we’re knee-deep in snow season, there’s no better...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Rihanna Adds Contrast to All-Black Skintight Activewear in an Oversized Balenciaga Plaid Jacket & Knife Boots in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna walks the streets of NYC in style. The “Do Ya Thang” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City on Tuesday night. For the ensemble, Rihanna donned a black and blue plaid oversized jacket by Balenciaga that featured a zipper and two big front pockets. Underneath, she wore the label’s black stretchy turtleneck and leggings that added some functionality to the look. She accessorized with a black Raf Simons baseball cap and glittery dangling earrings. To ground...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy