Bitcoin falls 5.6% to $34,448

Macro investment strategist Lyn Alden says she would be surprised to see Bitcoin (BTC) drop below $20,000. In a new interview, Alden says that Bitcoin is less likely to have extreme price swings now that the market is maturing. “I’d be somewhat surprised to see a sub 20,000 print. I...
All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest change, rallying 9.83% to $2,651.38. Cardano (ADAUSD) increased 8.44% to $1.11, while Uniswap (UNIUSD) climbed 7.89% to $11.28.
The latest crypto crash has left many investors trying to understand Bitcoin's price prediction in 2022. The flagship crypto has declined about 50 percent from its peak in November. The big debate right now is whether Bitcoin will rebound or keep falling. If the crypto ends up rebounding, it would be a great move to buy the current dip. If Bitcoin falls more and struggles throughout the year, then it might be time to rush for the exit before it gets too late.
As the world's apex cryptocurrency kicks off 2022 with a dizzying collapse, analyst Benjamin Cowen says that $30,000 may be the bottom for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Talking to his 693,000 YouTube subscribers, Cowen said that he has identified that level as the potential floor price for BTC as the flagship crypto tumbles over 50%.
BCH/USD – Daily Chart. The BCH/USD daily chart showcases the crypto-economic market experiences falling pressures as there has been a formation of smaller bearish candlesticks around the lower bearish channel trend line. That denotes the possibility of the trade succumbing further to depressions. The upper bearish channel trend line drew alongside the 50-day SMA indicator above the 14-day SMA indicator. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region, suggesting the possibility of seeing the price attempting to regain partially parts of its lost momentums to the US Dollar.
There's no respite for bitcoin today after it sank to the lowest levels since July a day ago. It's continued lower, falling $2091 to $34596, which is the lowest since July 26. On Friday, El Salvador President Nayid Bukele tweeted that the country bought 410 bitcoin but that didn't help. The country is now well underwater on its purchases.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and other popular digital coins saw steep declines on Friday, with prices hitting lows not seen in months. Bitcoin dropped to $35,422 USD late on Friday, according to Coinbase, down from its all-time high of $69,000 USD in November. Ethereum hit a low of $2,467 USD on Friday, down from its November high of $4,867 USD, while Dogecoin fell below $0.14 USD, its lowest price since April.
On Thursday evening around 10 p.m. (EST), the price of bitcoin fell beneath the $40K zone for the first time since September 21, 2021. During Friday’s early morning trading sessions, bitcoin plunged to a low of $38,250 per coin. Furthermore, the market capitalization of the entire crypto-economy has slipped under the $2 trillion mark, down 7.5% to $1.94 trillion.
Bitcoin has tumbled $1000 in the past 30 minutes and taken out the Asian low. It's now down 7.0% to $38,445 in the worst fall since the omicron rout in late November. Ethereum is down 9.5%. Zooming out to the daily chart (above) it's not a pretty picture. The major...
Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 10.4% over the past 24 hours to $38,576.00, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -11.0%, moving from $43,093.49 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to...
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar declined on Friday, along with U.S. Treasury yields, while investors looked ahead to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting for more clarity on the outlook for rate hikes. Expectations that the Fed will tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than previously anticipated...
The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved lower Friday morning after the stock market sell-off deepened on Thursday. Netflix stock crashed 22% in morning trade on disappointing earnings results, while Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) also tumbled on earnings. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin took a dive in morning action. Among the Dow...
Analysts are noting the correlation between sagging tech stocks and crypto. Market moves: Bitcoin's price drops below $42,000 on continued concerns about macroeconomic conditions. Technician's take: BTC Buyers could remain active into the Asia trading day as momentum improves. Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): $41,866 -1.4%. Ether (ETH): $3,144 -1.7%. Top gainers.
Following two consecutive weeks of drops, the overall sentiment in the crypto market has continued to worsen this week. According to the market sentiment analysis service Omenics, the average 7-day sentiment score (sentscore) for the top 10 cryptocurrencies worsened from 5.06 last Monday to 4.9 today. Additionally, there are no coins in the positive zone.
Ether and most other altcoins also drop amid more bad news for the global economy. Market moves: Bitcoin dropped below $42,000; ether and most other, major altcoins also fell. Editor's Note: Because of the U.S. Martin Luther King holiday, First Mover Asia is substituting a recent column on DeFi by CoinDesk Chief Content Officer Michael Casey for the usual Technician's Take.
Bitcoin rallied on Monday afternoon, trading above $37,000, after falling to a seven-month low in the morning, as the cryptocurrency moved in lockstep with a swift rally in risk assets. Bitcoin was most recently up about 4.3% at $36,920, according to data from CoinDesk. In the morning, it traded below...
Adam Dell, the former head of product at Marcus Goldman Sachs, launched a new crypto and stocks platform to "empower investors of all levels of expertise to generate better outcomes through access to...
Comments / 0