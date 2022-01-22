Bitcoin falls 5.6% to $34,448

The latest crypto crash has left many investors trying to understand Bitcoin's price prediction in 2022. The flagship crypto has declined about 50 percent from its peak in November. The big debate right now is whether Bitcoin will rebound or keep falling. If the crypto ends up rebounding, it would be a great move to buy the current dip. If Bitcoin falls more and struggles throughout the year, then it might be time to rush for the exit before it gets too late.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO