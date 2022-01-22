Bitcoin falls 5.6% to $34,448

Cryptocurrencies across the board went into a free fall overnight, with the Bitcoin seeing its value tumble to its lowest since September 2021, Forbes reported. Cryptocurrency valuations are highly volatile and even small triggers such as a tweet can see their values soar and dip. However, of late, countries have begun taking a stance either in favor or against, with the latter coming from larger nations in the past. A new entrant of the 'against-clan' has been Russia with its central bank planning to outlaw not only trading but also mining of cryptocurrencies.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO