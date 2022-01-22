ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin falls 5.6% to $34,448

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Bitcoin dropped 5.6% to $34,448.94 at 18:10 GMT on Saturday, losing 1,878.27 from...

Valereum buys Gibraltar Stock Exchange to create crypto hub

LONDON (Reuters) – Blockchain company Valereum said on Friday it would buy 90% of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX) to create the world’s first bourse where shares and cryptoassets can be traded. Valereum, listed on London’s Aquis Exchange, said it will need approval from Gibraltar regulators to allow...
General Dynamics profit falls 5%

(Reuters) – General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday posted a 5% fall in fourth-quarter profit, as labor shortages and supply chain issues hampered the defense contractor’s deliveries. Net earnings fell to $952 million, or $3.39 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1 billion, or $3.49 per...
MarketRealist

Bitcoin Price Prediction in 2022: Will It Rebound or Keep Falling?

The latest crypto crash has left many investors trying to understand Bitcoin's price prediction in 2022. The flagship crypto has declined about 50 percent from its peak in November. The big debate right now is whether Bitcoin will rebound or keep falling. If the crypto ends up rebounding, it would be a great move to buy the current dip. If Bitcoin falls more and struggles throughout the year, then it might be time to rush for the exit before it gets too late.
bitcoin.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC Falls to 5-Month Low

The selloff in cryptocurrencies continued to start the week, with bitcoin falling to its lowest level since July. Ethereum was also trading in the red, hitting multi-month lows in the process. This comes as the overall global market cap in cryptos was down close to 9% at the time of writing.
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Market Experiences Falling Pressures

BCH/USD – Daily Chart. The BCH/USD daily chart showcases the crypto-economic market experiences falling pressures as there has been a formation of smaller bearish candlesticks around the lower bearish channel trend line. That denotes the possibility of the trade succumbing further to depressions. The upper bearish channel trend line drew alongside the 50-day SMA indicator above the 14-day SMA indicator. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region, suggesting the possibility of seeing the price attempting to regain partially parts of its lost momentums to the US Dollar.
Interesting Engineering

Bitcoin Price Falls Below $39k, Reaching a Six-Month Low

Cryptocurrencies across the board went into a free fall overnight, with the Bitcoin seeing its value tumble to its lowest since September 2021, Forbes reported. Cryptocurrency valuations are highly volatile and even small triggers such as a tweet can see their values soar and dip. However, of late, countries have begun taking a stance either in favor or against, with the latter coming from larger nations in the past. A new entrant of the 'against-clan' has been Russia with its central bank planning to outlaw not only trading but also mining of cryptocurrencies.
forexlive.com

Bitcoin falls through $38,000 as the rout extends

Bitcoin has tumbled $1000 in the past 30 minutes and taken out the Asian low. It's now down 7.0% to $38,445 in the worst fall since the omicron rout in late November. Ethereum is down 9.5%. Zooming out to the daily chart (above) it's not a pretty picture. The major...
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Falls As Netflix Crashes On Earnings; Bitcoin Dives

The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved lower Friday morning after the stock market sell-off deepened on Thursday. Netflix stock crashed 22% in morning trade on disappointing earnings results, while Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) also tumbled on earnings. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin took a dive in morning action. Among the Dow...
NBC Chicago

Cryptocurrencies Tumble, With Bitcoin Falling 10% and Ether Down 12%

Bitcoin prices fell sharply on Friday, while ether prices also dived, wiping off nearly $150 billion from the crypto market. Bitcoin fell about 10% and was trading near $38,425 late Friday morning, according to Coin Metrics. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, dived more than 12% to $2,807. The...
cryptonews.com

Crypto Market Sentiment Falls Again, Bitcoin & Chainlink Take Top Spots

Following two consecutive weeks of drops, the overall sentiment in the crypto market has continued to worsen this week. According to the market sentiment analysis service Omenics, the average 7-day sentiment score (sentscore) for the top 10 cryptocurrencies worsened from 5.06 last Monday to 4.9 today. Additionally, there are no coins in the positive zone.
FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin is off on US holiday and could fall further

Ether and most other altcoins also drop amid more bad news for the global economy. Market moves: Bitcoin dropped below $42,000; ether and most other, major altcoins also fell. Editor's Note: Because of the U.S. Martin Luther King holiday, First Mover Asia is substituting a recent column on DeFi by CoinDesk Chief Content Officer Michael Casey for the usual Technician's Take.
