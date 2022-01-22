Sheet Pan Nachos with Chipotle Sauce

This Spanish sauce is one of the most versatile on the planet, intensely savory, a little sweet with a hint of smokiness. It is classically paired as a sauce (or dip!) with grilled vegetables, meats or fish, but it’s also great over noodles or with rice dishes. It can be used as a fantastic spread on a sandwich or a burger. It also tastes wonderful on fried or poached eggs. I like to spread it on toast. These examples are only the start of its versatility, it is also endlessly customizable and everybody’s romesco is slightly different. Traditionalists claim that it has to contain tomato and be thickened with stale bread. I prefer mine with red bell peppers and with only almonds as a thickener. You can roast your garlic or leave it raw, you also could add cayenne to give it some kick. Think of this recipe as a starting point.

