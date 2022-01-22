ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bill Polian pushing for Matt Eberflus-Morocco Brown combo for Bears head coach, GM

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Chicago Bears are wrapping up the second week of their head coach and general manager search, where there are some candidates starting to emerge as favorites for the vacancies.

The Bears would ideally like to have a GM in place before hiring a head coach. While they’ve been interviewing both GM and head coach candidates simultaneously, it seems like they’ve still committed to that. And there are some new favorites emerging.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, there’s been talk that Bill Polian, who’s assisting in the search, has been pushing for a Matt Eberflus-Morocco Brown combination at head coach and GM.

There’s an obvious Indianapolis Colts connection as Eberflus serves as the defensive coordinator while Brown serves as the college scouting director in Indy. Polian served as the Colts’ team president and GM from 1998-2011.

It’s the kind of arranged marriage that doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence.

But Garafolo noted that there’s also a wild card in the mix in Chiefs executive Ryan Poles, who has impressed them. Poles is “firmly in the mix” for that GM vacancy, and he’s the first GM candidate to receive a second interview.

Poles has been in high demand this offseason as he was a finalist for the New York Giants GM position before they went with Joe Schoen as GM. Poles is also a finalist for the Minnesota Vikings GM opening.

NFL
