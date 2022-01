CHICAGO (CBS) — The Expressions Challenge aims to use creativity and art to help teens cope. The nationwide competition put on by Walgreens features art of all kinds by teens struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic – with a focus on difficult and serious subjects such as mental health, suicide, anxiety, cyberbullying, and the pandemic itself. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra spoke with three of the Chicago winners. Ivie Aiwuyo created a video about the overuse of technology by teens – and frankly, by all of us. “I wanted to ensure that people didn’t forget about the world outside of technology, and that you...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO