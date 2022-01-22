ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Joe Burrow, Other Bengals Delivered Passionate Message During Team Meeting

By James Rapien
 6 days ago
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Titans on Saturday in Nashville. It would be their first road playoff win in franchise history.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was one of multiple players that spoke during the team meeting on Friday night according to WLWT's Mark Slaughter.

The Bengals beat the Raiders last week, but Burrow instantly downplayed the win and made it clear that the team wasn't satisfied with one postseason victory.

They'll look to make it two on Saturday. For more on the matchup, watch our gameday report below.

