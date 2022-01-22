ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas one step closer to landing Major League Soccer team

By John Treanor
Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major League Soccer is setting its sights on Las Vegas to be home to its next expansion team. The expanding league is now in talks with billionaire Wes Eden and Nassef Sawiris to bring a team to Southern Nevada. Eden has one foot in...

