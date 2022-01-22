Las Vegas one step closer to landing Major League Soccer team

The MLS has zeroed in on Las Vegas as a potential market. Major League Soccer has told potential owners of a Las Vegas franchise that you can have a team but you have to prove to us that the business will work. The MLS has entered into what is termed exclusive talks with Wes Edens and his partner about acquiring the right to bring an expansion team to Las Vegas. The league wants to know a little more about Las Vegas. For instance, is the market big enough to handle an expansion team and how much corporate money will be available for the business. Sports dollars are going to have to be split with the National Hockey League’s Vegas Golden Knights and the National Football League’s Raiders. The MLS also wants to know whether there will be state-of-the-art practice facility and what are the plans for a stadium that more than likely will have to be domed given Las Vegas’s summer heat. Will there be public money for that stadium is a question that needs an answer.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO