Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Credits Orlando Win with LA Getting 'Locked In' Defensively

By Eric Eulau
 6 days ago
Carmelo Anthony

When you’re on a roller coaster, every twist and turn provides an opportunity for chaos. On Friday night, the Lakers spun an eight point halftime deficit into a 116-105 win over the Magic. Even a win against an eight-win team is an accomplishment these days. Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony credited the win to a strong defensive effort in the second half.

“We locked in in the second half….we completely cut their water off and stuck to our schemes. Little bit more effort and a little more energy in the second half than we did in the first half.”

Carmelo and the Lakers held the Magic to a 39.5% field goal percentage in the second half after allowing the Magic to shoot 48.8% in the first. The Lakers defense led to LA outscoring the Magic 62-43 in the second half.

Carmelo Anthony’s offense was another big reason the Lakers escaped Orlando with a win. In a stretch that spanned from late in the third and to early in the fourth, Anthony scored 19 of the Lakers 21 points.

Carmelo finished with the game with 23 points and went four-for-five from three. His performance in Orlando was his second highest point total in a road game this season.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook also commented on the defensive adjustments making an impact on Friday night.

“Based on their matchups, we decided to switch one through five. It was good for us. It worked for us. [We] did a good job by helping each other out throughout the game.”

After averaging a league high 128.3 points allowed between losses to Memphis, Sacramento, and Denver, the Lakers have given up 103.6 in their last three contests.

One win against the worst team in the NBA doesn’t earn a gold star, but Frank Vogel and the Lakers made it through Orlando without getting turned upside down.

NBA
Lakers: This Stat Proves LeBron James is Playing Out of His Mind

Players around the NBA have to be wondering when LeBron James will slow down, and if he ever will at this point. At 37-years-old, James has shown almost zero signs of Father Time catching up to him. In many ways, he's actually shown improvements this year versus the last few seasons.
NBA
Lakers: Anthony Davis Doesn't "Need" a Minutes Restriction

Anthony Davis made his much-anticipated return to the Lakers on Tuesday. Davis logged eight points, four blocks, and two assists in 25 minutes in the Lakers 106-96 win over the Nets. Head coach Frank Vogel hasn't spelled out a minutes restriction for Davis. According to Davis, if the Lakers need...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

76ers fan ejected for taunting Carmelo Anthony

Chris Haynes: Sixers fan that was ejected for taunting Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony kept calling him a “boy” and yelling “get in the corner boy” and “keeping shooting boy,” league sources tell @YahooSports. Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes. What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA
