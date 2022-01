MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin men's hockey (8-16-3, 5-11-1 1-1-0) fell to No. 4 Michigan in a Friday night matchup at the Kohl Center. Michigan (20-7-1, 11-6-0 0-3-0) drew first blood when Dylan Duke slotted a rebound into the net off of a shot from Ethan Edwards. Mackie Samoskevich setup Edwards with a one-timer from the point that bounced off the post and landed in the blue paint behind goaltender Jared Moe for Duke to tap in.

