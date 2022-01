Ben Stiller has worn a lot of filmmaking hats over the years, including being a performer, producer, writer, and director, and since he is mainly known for his comedic efforts, his upcoming series Severance could be his most ambitious and unsettling project yet. Stiller serves as director and as an executive producer on the project, which has become the latest genre story to be added to the Apple TV+ roster, joining the likes of Servant, Lisey's Story, and Invasion. Severance has earned an all-new trailer, which you can check out below, before the first two episodes of the series debut on Apple TV+ on February 18th.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO