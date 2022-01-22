Black Magic Paint

Any painting project that requires sharp, precise lines will benefit from a roll of paint tape. This masking tape is meant to be applied to the edges of your wall or other surface before you begin painting, so when it's peeled away it will leave a clean, professional-looking edge. Plus, when used correctly, it’s sticky enough to stay in place, but gentle enough to be removed without taking any existing paint along with it. Considering how easy paint tape is to use—and its relatively low price—there’s really no reason not to grab a roll, especially if you want to ensure that you won’t have to fix any sloppy mistakes later on.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO