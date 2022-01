T.J. Watt will find out early next month whether he’s the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year. But a good sign for his candidacy came Wednesday afternoon. Watt was voted as the league’s top defensive player of 2021 by the Pro Football Writers of America. Six of the past seven PFWA winners also won the AP award, including Rams star Aaron Donald last year, despite different voting contingents between the two. Watt is the first Steeler to win this award since James Harrison in 2008, and Harrison also won the AP honor that season.

