Infused with cooling gel and breathable material, these mattresses make night sweats a thing of the past. The Dalai Lama once said that “sleep is the best meditation,” and I believe he was on to something. No amount of concealer or water chugging can replace a good night of sleep. Unfortunately, that’s not easy to do when you’re dealing with hot flashes. Menopausal night sweats can be like an unwelcome visitor who just won’t take the hint. The upside is you don’t have to be robbed of your beauty rest during menopause. Something as simple as having the right mattress can make falling (and staying asleep) that much easier. The best mattresses for hot flashes and menopause come with cooling technology, keeping sweat at bay. Whether you’re into the organic variety, enjoy a firmer surface, or prefer something more cushy, there are some great options for every sleeper. Below are our favorites, but keep scrolling to learn some other ways mattresses can keep you cool while you sleep.

14 DAYS AGO