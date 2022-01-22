ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin Says Former Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Will Compete For Starting Role

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5q8J_0dt2phPC00

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a quarterback competition on their hands for the first time in nearly two decades, and head coach Mike Tomlin expects former Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins to battle Mason Rudolph this offseason for the right to be Ben Roethlisberger’s immediate successor.

“Both guys have had their moments, but they’ll have to prove that, not only in the team development process, but through playing itself,” Tomlin said during his media availability this week. “They are guys that started – I wouldn’t characterize them as everyday starters – and so they’ll be given an opportunity to establish themselves.

“There’s going to be a competition. There always is, but I think both guys have positioned themselves to fight that fight with what they’ve done from a work standpoint and a professionalism standpoint in 2021.”

A former first-round pick of the Washington Football Team in the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins threw for 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns with 14 interceptions in 16 games (13 starts) over two seasons with the franchise. He was released in December 2020 due to off-field issues but quickly latched on with the Steelers.

Haskins did not play a single down this season, but was reportedly asked to mimic Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as Pittsburgh’s scout team quarterback. He also had the opportunity to learn from Roethlisberger, one of the NFL’s all-time great passers.

“Having to play early (in Washington), I never had a chance to learn the NFL game the way it should be done and the way the Steelers wanted done,” Haskins said on Wednesday. “It gave me an opportunity to understand the ‘Steelers Way’ and how they wanted their quarterbacks to operate.

“I definitely feel like I can be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason. I really believe I have the talent. I believe I can play with the best of them. I really just haven't put it all together yet, and I know I have to do that if I want to put myself in a position to play."

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 188

Johnny Lundey
6d ago

The Steelers are the most dedicated franchise in any sports, They stick with their decisions allow them to materliaze no matter how long it takes, that's what I admire about their organization Mike is not going no where

Reply
52
Debbie Stevens
6d ago

tomlin is a great coach haskins and especially Rudolph not fit to walk in big bens shoes i dont like Rudolph as a steeler and I love my steelers

Reply(2)
7
JoAnn Loncar
6d ago

Neither Rudolph or Haskins are qualified to lead the team to victory. It is time to get rid of Tomlin and recruit a star quarterback!

Reply(21)
21
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Should Dwayne Haskins start for Steelers in the 2022 NFL season?

With a quarterback change seemingly on the horizon for the Pittsburgh Steelers, would Dwayne Haskins be as good an option as anybody else?. Even though it is yet to be “confirmed,” everyone and their mother knows that legendary Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is fixing to call it quits. With that in mind, looking for a replacement to orchestrate next season’s offense should be a priority for Pittsburgh.
NFL
ESPN

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, who's the next Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback?

PITTSBURGH -- As soon as the 2020 season finished, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger knew he wanted another shot. With the Steelers’ season-ending skid and playoff debacle against the Cleveland Browns fresh in his mind, Roethlisberger made it known he was ready to attempt another Super Bowl run. After discussions, the Steelers determined they wanted that too, but not at Roethlisberger’s $41.25 million cap hit.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Retires; Washington Ex Dwayne Haskins as Starter?

In Pittsburgh, it’s official. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger has called it quits after 18 seasons and two championships. In Washington, the Football Team's never-ending search for a true franchise QB marches on. (How about a trade for Jimmy Garappolo? Or Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers or Matt Corral from Ole Miss?) Meanwhile, one of the guys who once marched here as a candidate for that job, first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, is hoping to fulfill what he believes is his destiny as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Telling Admission About Byron Leftwich

Of all the assistant coaches on Bruce Arians’ staff, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich appears the most likely to get a head coaching job in 2022. And Arians is preparing for that possibility. According to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, Arians addressed the possibility of Leftwich leaving this past...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Kansas City Chiefs#Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys...
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Jacksonville Jaguars decide on new head coach AND general manager

According to a report from Mike Jurecki, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided on a new head coach AND a new general manager. Jurecki reported just moments ago that the Jaguars are close to hiring Byron Leftwich to be their next head coach and Adrian Wilson to be their next general manager.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders could land big-name DC under Josh McDaniels?

The Las Vegas Raiders may be closing in on a huge head coaching hire, and a notable defensive coordinator may follow. With the Raiders rumored to be pursuing Josh McDaniels as head coach, speculation is already beginning about who may join his potential staff. One name that is surfacing is former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith ‘Sickened’ By Broncos’ Coaching Hire

The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy