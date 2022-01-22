Dylan Levitt nets extra-time winner for Dundee United at Kilmarnock

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...

