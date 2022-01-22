ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Does Vagus Nerve Stimulation Reduce PTSD Symptoms?

Cover picture for the articleVagus nerve stimulation (VNS) increases parasympathetic nervous system activity, counterbalancing fight-or-flight stress responses. Accumulating evidence suggests that non-invasive VNS bioelectronic devices may reduce post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. Research suggests that VNS reduces PTSD symptoms by increasing parasympathetic activity and lowering inflammation as indexed by IL-6. Stimulating the vagus...

Newswise

Researchers to study how drug can be repurposed to assess nerve injuries

Newswise — Researchers at Penn State College of Medicine and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center are leading a clinical trial to evaluate whether the drug 4-aminopyridine (4AP), which is already approved as a treatment for multiple sclerosis and degenerative neurological diseases, can be repurposed to help trauma surgeons determine whether nerves are severed or non-severed in peripheral nerve injuries (PNI). The researchers hope that this can be accomplished more quickly than with standard assessments, speeding the time to diagnosis and treatment.
Can CBD Oil Help In Reducing The Symptoms Of Hepatitis?

If you have chronic hepatitis, your daily life has become a series of painful moments. It can get too much for some people, and they may decide to look for ways to ease the pain. As we know, hepatitis is a virus that can cause liver inflammation caused by Hepatitis A and B infections and may sometimes lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer, or liver failure.
Galvani Bioelectronics Announces World’s First Investigational Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis Using Splenic Nerve Stimulation

Galvani Bioelectronics Announces World’s First Investigational Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis Using Splenic Nerve Stimulation. Successful implantation and treatment underway in world’s first patient receiving experimental therapy for Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) using splenic nerve stimulation. Electrical stimulation of nerves specific to visceral organs potentially a new treatment class in...
Study: Gamified app reduces kids' anxiety symptom severity

A gamified app for managing anxiety in children reduced symptom severity and helped them meet treatment goals, but didn't improve functional impairments, according to a study published in JMIR. The preliminary evaluation study was conducted through a collaboration with the app's creator. TOP-LINE DATA. Researchers found a small to moderate...
Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
Exercise Interventions Help Reduce Asthma Symptoms, Study Shows

Exercise can help reduce symptoms in people with asthma, but it is not always easy to start an exercise program. Barriers to exercise include time, skill, disrupted routines, travel to attend exercise sessions, and health problems. Interventions to overcome some of these barriers include behavior modification and the flexibility of...
The 8 symptoms of Omicron: how to recognize the variant

The arrival of the so-called Omicron variant has definitely changed the scenario from the health point of view, so much so that some countries have decided to loosen the restrictions imposed on their citizens to stem the infection. But what would the symptoms that mostly lead back to Omicron? To...
What Are You Lacking When Your Eye Twitches?

If you are like most people, you have probably experienced eye twitches, where your eyelid spasms for no apparent reason. While stress and fatigue are the most common causes of eye twitches, in some cases the eye spasms could be the result of a lack of nutrients such as:. Vitamin...
How Can You Tell If You Have Nerve Pain or Muscle Pain?

Being in pain isn't fun. It's even less fun if your pain is chronic or won't go away. Describing your pain to your doctor or other people can be challenging, especially if you don't know what the different types of pain are or what they feel like. Nerve pain. Nerve...
How Aminosalicylates Reduce Autoimmune Inflammation

Aminosalicylates (also called 5-aminosalicylic acids or 5-ASA) are a type of disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) given to control inflammation. They have been used to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) for many decades. These medications are chemically related to aspirin. The drugs in this class of medications...
The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
