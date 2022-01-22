ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayer Leverkusen signs Iran forward Azmoun for next season

 6 days ago

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen signed Iran forward Sardar Azmoun for next season on Saturday, announcing the transfer shortly after it scored five goals in a Bundesliga game. Leverkusen said...

