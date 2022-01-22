ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres rookie Jack Quinn out four to six weeks with lower-body injury

By Zach Leach
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q33sC_0dt2ljk800
Buffalo Sabres right wing Jack Quinn Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Sabres rookie Jack Quinn just broke into the NHL lineup but now won’t see the ice for quite some time. The team has announced that Quinn will miss the next four to six weeks with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Quinn just made his NHL debut last week and has two points in his first two games. The 2020 No. 8 overall pick has been one of the best players in the AHL this season with 35 points in 24 games and appears to be on his way to stardom in the NHL. However, that will be on hold for this season as Quinn will be out until March, at which time he will probably return to action in the minors before seeing another chance in the NHL.

While this injury won’t chance much about Quinn’s impressive trajectory, it is disappointing for a Buffalo team with nothing to play for again this season. And with numerous injuries already, the Sabres were hoping to see their exciting prospect play a top role the rest of the way.

Here are more Sabres notes...

  • Veteran goaltender Craig Anderson finally looks ready to return to the Buffalo crease. Sabres GM Kevyn Adams revealed on a radio spot with WGR 550 that Anderson will accompany the Sabres on their upcoming three-game Western road trip and could see game action if he continues to progress. Anderson, 40, has been out since early November with an upper-body injury. After being convinced to come out of a brief retirement by the Sabres, this isn’t what Anderson was hoping for this season. However, in his six games prior to the injury, Anderson was stellar, posting a .921 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average. If he can get back to playing at that level, it could all be worth it for the respected veteran to go out on a high note.
  • The Sabres are bringing back a familiar face from the '90s. No, not Dominik Hasek or Alexander Mogilny, but the literal face of the Buffalo. Chris Creamer of Sportslogos.net reports that the Sabres will bring back their '90s primary logo, often referred to as the “Goathead” logo, to grace their third jersey in 2022-23 and beyond. Creamer even suggests that the alternate jersey could bring back the red-and-black scheme that the Sabres dawned for more than a decade in the mid-'90s into the 2000s before returning to the blue and gold. It remains to be seen if that will actually be the case — the difference in appearance between the primaries and the alternate would be quite jarring — but it seems the Buffalo head logo will return regardless. A polarizing logo in its time, though far from the worst in Sabres history, it will be interesting to see if enough time has passed for the Buffalo fan base to embrace the return in the name of nostalgia.

Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Alexander Mogilny
