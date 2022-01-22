Sabres rookie Jack Quinn out four to six weeks with lower-body injury

Buffalo Sabres right wing Jack Quinn Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Sabres rookie Jack Quinn just broke into the NHL lineup but now won’t see the ice for quite some time. The team has announced that Quinn will miss the next four to six weeks with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Quinn just made his NHL debut last week and has two points in his first two games. The 2020 No. 8 overall pick has been one of the best players in the AHL this season with 35 points in 24 games and appears to be on his way to stardom in the NHL. However, that will be on hold for this season as Quinn will be out until March, at which time he will probably return to action in the minors before seeing another chance in the NHL.

While this injury won’t chance much about Quinn’s impressive trajectory, it is disappointing for a Buffalo team with nothing to play for again this season. And with numerous injuries already, the Sabres were hoping to see their exciting prospect play a top role the rest of the way.

Here are more Sabres notes...