With SCREAM being the first big blockbuster of 2022, the year is looking good for horror fans, and it looks like the genre is going to carry that momentum right into February. LD Entertainment just announced that Sean Ellis's The Cursed will hit theaters next month, described as a gothic thriller set during the late 1800s that dives deep into the sinister underbelly of a once-peaceful remote country village, now haunted by something dark and twisted. Ellis' previous work has earned him Oscar and BAFTA nominations, and you may recognize him from Metro Manila or Cashback, both of which have received accolades from various film festivals.

