9 Episodes of 'Static Shock' That Prove It’s One of the Best Superhero Cartoons Out There

If you were a kid growing up in the ’90s, you probably watched the Static Shock cartoon. Why wouldn’t you? It was seriously a gem way ahead of its time. I loved that show when I was a kid and like most DC fans, I’d really like to see this character make his live-action debut. It could be in the DC Cinematic Universe or in another universe separate from it like The Batman, but please, just give us that shock to our system. See what I did there? It’s really hard to not appreciate the impact Static Shock has had on DC Comics and the superhero genre as a whole. In fact, his beginnings were not with DC, but with Milestone Comics. He was created by the legendary Dwayne McDuffie, along with Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle, all founders of Milestone Comics. After the closing of Milestone Comics in 2008, DC Comics executive editor Dan DiDio announced that the characters of that universe would be merged into DC Universe. And that is where the teenage superhero Static began his time in DC. He even became a member of the Teen Titans, a team best suited for him.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO