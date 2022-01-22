ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

9 Episodes of 'Static Shock' That Prove It’s One of the Best Superhero Cartoons Out There

By Sebastian Stoddard
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s rewind time a little, back to the year 2000. Superman: The Animated Series has just ended, and there’s now a gap in your Saturday morning cartoon lineup. Sure, you can rely on Batman Beyond for your superhero fill, but it’d be cool to see a young hero, someone fresh and...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Peacemaker Just Name-Dropped One of DC's Most Bizarre Superheroes

The fourth episode of Peacemaker made its debut on HBO Max on Thursday, providing the next chapter in James Gunn, John Cena, and company's first foray into DC television. The live-action series has balanced the individual story of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (Cena) and his cohorts with some unique connections to the DC universe, including some epic references and homages to other characters. The fourth episode might have already topped any of those references, with a name drop of arguably one of the weirdest characters to ever be in DC's arsenal. Spoilers for Episode 4 of Peacemaker, "The Choad Less Traveled", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Is Static Shock Really A Cartoon For Children?

If you were a kid growing up in the ’90s, you probably watched the Static Shock cartoon. Why wouldn’t you? It was seriously a gem way ahead of its time. I loved that show when I was a kid and like most DC fans, I’d really like to see this character make his live-action debut. It could be in the DC Cinematic Universe or in another universe separate from it like The Batman, but please, just give us that shock to our system. See what I did there? It’s really hard to not appreciate the impact Static Shock has had on DC Comics and the superhero genre as a whole. In fact, his beginnings were not with DC, but with Milestone Comics. He was created by the legendary Dwayne McDuffie, along with Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle, all founders of Milestone Comics. After the closing of Milestone Comics in 2008, DC Comics executive editor Dan DiDio announced that the characters of that universe would be merged into DC Universe. And that is where the teenage superhero Static began his time in DC. He even became a member of the Teen Titans, a team best suited for him.
COMICS
shortlist.com

New Moon Knight trailer proves this will be one of Marvel’s best TV shows

A new Moon Knight trailer has arrived and it’s our best look yet at Oscar Isaac as the new Marvel superhero. Taking a lot of its cues from DC rival Batman, complete with cape and cowl, Moon Knight is the latest Marvel TV series that sees former merc Marc Spector, who has dissociative identity disorder (DID), become the avatar for an Egyptian moon god.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Fans Are Just Realizing Who Directed Some of Season 4, Part One’s Best Episodes

The hit drama on Netflix, “Ozark”, has been a huge hit for the streaming service. Since the latest season’s return on Friday, the show has continued to smash big-time records as folks cannot get enough of the Byrdes and their troubles in the land of the Ozarks. There is still another half a season to go, though, for the Byrdes and company. Still, this season was filled with high-intensity moments. However, some “Ozark” fans are just realizing who directed some of Season 4: Part 1’s best episodes. It was Hollywood star Robin Wright.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil
Person
Robin
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Fans Agree the Newest Episode is One of the Best Ever

Attack on Titan has some memorable episodes under its belt, but season four hopes to overcome most of them. In the last decade, Eren has led his friends through many battles, but his allegiances have faltered as of late. Episode 78 made that much clear this week as season four dropped a new update, and fans are already calling the release one of the best to ever join the series.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Book of Boba Fett's worst episode is one of The Mandalorian's best

The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 spoilers follow. Is it just us or did someone at Star Wars HQ snort one too many brain lizards this week? Sure, we already knew that The Mandalorian was going to hyper-jump his way over to The Book of Boba Fett — that musical cue was about as subtle as Peli Motto's love of all things furry — but still. Did someone over at Disney+ accidentally upload the wrong episode?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Static Wraps Up Season One With a Metahuman Battle Royale

The first season of Static's new DC Comics title is reaching its conclusion, and the publisher has released the first look at interior pages that tease a metahuman battle royale. Static: Season One was the first book to launch from Milestone's new lineup of comics. Joining Static: Season One are Hardware: Season One and Icon & Rocket: Season One. The three series take a seasonal approach to their release schedules, similar to how a television show is split up into multiple seasons. Writer Vita Ayala and artist Nikolas Draper-Ivey are the creative team on Static, which gave Virgil Hawkins an updated origin story.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 7 Best One-Episode Characters from 'BoJack Horseman'

The Hollywood of BoJack Horseman (or “Hollywoo,” as the famous sign reads after a certain equine pilfers the D) is populated with incredibly complex individuals who just happen to have fur, feathers, and names like ‘Mr. Peanutbutter.’. The creators of this animated dramedy, which ran from 2014...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batman And Robin#Episode 9#Static Shock#Dc#African Americans
FanSided

Netflix’s Disenchantment Part 3, Episode 5 recap: Freak Out!

Episode #25 of the Netflix series Disenchantment begins with Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson) receiving romantic messages from Steamland’s prominent member, Alva Gunderson (Richard Ayoade), owner of Gunderson Steamworks. Meanwhile, Elfo (Nat Faxon) is still captured and on display at the “Freak Show & Gawkatorium,” courtesy of a new villain named P.T. (Maurice LaMarche). In “Freak Out!” we are introduced to two new characters, Mora the Mermaid (Meredith Hagner) and Edith (Tress MacNeille), the fortune-telling head. Being emboldened from his many adventures, Elfo is rebellious, not wishing to do tricks for P.T.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Best Nostalgic 2000s Cartoons, Ranked

The 2000s are a decade that we originally weren’t supposed to see. At the turn of the century, it was thought all the world's computers were going to crash due to the infamous Y2K bug. Instead, the decade introduced us to trends that defined the new millennium: frost-tipped hair, plain white t-shirts, and innovative cartoon shows.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy