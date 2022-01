This week will be the launch of Power Rangers Universe #2 where we get to learn more about the origin of the Phantom Ranger as well as Morphin Masters. BOOM! Studios has released a preview for the issue and it’s not very exciting since the Morphin Masters are just trying to recover the Morphinaut and get out of there. Whendi does show up to help them as a T-Rex, but then she attacks them, so that’s not great. It looks like everything will be fine though. Right?

