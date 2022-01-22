Bitcoin falls 5.6% to $34,448

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest change, rallying 9.83% to $2,651.38. Cardano (ADAUSD) increased 8.44% to $1.11, while Uniswap (UNIUSD) climbed 7.89% to $11.28.
The latest crypto crash has left many investors trying to understand Bitcoin's price prediction in 2022. The flagship crypto has declined about 50 percent from its peak in November. The big debate right now is whether Bitcoin will rebound or keep falling. If the crypto ends up rebounding, it would be a great move to buy the current dip. If Bitcoin falls more and struggles throughout the year, then it might be time to rush for the exit before it gets too late.
As the world's apex cryptocurrency kicks off 2022 with a dizzying collapse, analyst Benjamin Cowen says that $30,000 may be the bottom for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Talking to his 693,000 YouTube subscribers, Cowen said that he has identified that level as the potential floor price for BTC as the flagship crypto tumbles over 50%.
Bitcoin has fallen below $34,000 after hitting a slight rebound over the weekend. The price drop is the latest episode in a brutal start to 2022 for the entire crypto market. On January 22, Bitcoin fell to $34,500 before rebounding slightly to open today at a price of $36,300. The optimism has been short-lived, however, as the leading cryptocurrency has now dropped to $33,707.
The selloff in cryptocurrencies continued to start the week, with bitcoin falling to its lowest level since July. Ethereum was also trading in the red, hitting multi-month lows in the process. This comes as the overall global market cap in cryptos was down close to 9% at the time of writing.
Cryptocurrencies across the board went into a free fall overnight, with the Bitcoin seeing its value tumble to its lowest since September 2021, Forbes reported. Cryptocurrency valuations are highly volatile and even small triggers such as a tweet can see their values soar and dip. However, of late, countries have begun taking a stance either in favor or against, with the latter coming from larger nations in the past. A new entrant of the 'against-clan' has been Russia with its central bank planning to outlaw not only trading but also mining of cryptocurrencies.
There's no respite for bitcoin today after it sank to the lowest levels since July a day ago. It's continued lower, falling $2091 to $34596, which is the lowest since July 26. On Friday, El Salvador President Nayid Bukele tweeted that the country bought 410 bitcoin but that didn't help. The country is now well underwater on its purchases.
Cryptocurrencies continued their dramatic slide Saturday. Bitcoin was trading at around $35,000, about half of its value since hitting its November high. Cryptocurrencies continued their dramatic slide on Saturday, with bitcoin losing nearly half of its value since hitting its November high. Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency by market...
It is becoming a more common occurrence: When stocks fall, so does bitcoin. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, fell below $37,000 Friday to its lowest dollar value since August 2021, according to CoinDesk. It settled at $36,689.39, down 11% from Thursday and down 46% from its record in November 2021.
Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 10.4% over the past 24 hours to $38,576.00, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -11.0%, moving from $43,093.49 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to...
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar edged lower with U.S. Treasury yields on Friday, with investors looking ahead to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting for more clarity on the U.S. outlook for rate hikes. Expectations that the Fed will tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than...
The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved lower Friday morning after the stock market sell-off deepened on Thursday. Netflix stock crashed 22% in morning trade on disappointing earnings results, while Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) also tumbled on earnings. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin took a dive in morning action. Among the Dow...
Analysts are noting the correlation between sagging tech stocks and crypto. Market moves: Bitcoin's price drops below $42,000 on continued concerns about macroeconomic conditions. Technician's take: BTC Buyers could remain active into the Asia trading day as momentum improves. Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): $41,866 -1.4%. Ether (ETH): $3,144 -1.7%. Top gainers.
Following two consecutive weeks of drops, the overall sentiment in the crypto market has continued to worsen this week. According to the market sentiment analysis service Omenics, the average 7-day sentiment score (sentscore) for the top 10 cryptocurrencies worsened from 5.06 last Monday to 4.9 today. Additionally, there are no coins in the positive zone.
Ether and most other altcoins also drop amid more bad news for the global economy. Market moves: Bitcoin dropped below $42,000; ether and most other, major altcoins also fell. Editor's Note: Because of the U.S. Martin Luther King holiday, First Mover Asia is substituting a recent column on DeFi by CoinDesk Chief Content Officer Michael Casey for the usual Technician's Take.
Macro investment strategist Lyn Alden says she would be surprised to see Bitcoin (BTC) drop below $20,000. In a new interview, Alden says that Bitcoin is less likely to have extreme price swings now that the market is maturing. “I’d be somewhat surprised to see a sub 20,000 print. I...
(Reuters) – Wall Street futures treaded water on Thursday, following hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve in the previous session, while attention turned to quarterly results from growth companies and final quarter GDP data. U.S. short-term government bond yields rocketed to their highest in 23 months after the Fed...
