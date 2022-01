GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Tornado survivors in Mayfield and Graves County are now required to fill out an order form to get supplies at the Point of Distribution Center at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds. Organizers say the form aims to make the process more efficient and reduce the spread of COVID-19. The Graves County Office of Emergency Management says those who are able to should fill out the form online. Those who cannot complete the online form due to lack of internet access can do so at the Point of Distribution Center.

