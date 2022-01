Hello, weekend! It’s going to be a cold one, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. We’ve rounded up some family friendly events in the area. Check ‘em out!. Turtle Back Zoo (560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) will host Wonders of the Wild! on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Turtle Back Zoo is an amazing classroom! Our Wonders of the Wild program offers students an opportunity to participate in supplementary science and nature-themed programs and projects that facilitate scientific literacy and life-long environmental stewardship. Available to students ages 6 -12. The program includes a visit to the Zoo or South Mountain Reservation as weather permits. This is an in-person, drop-off program. This Saturday’s theme is Producers, Consumers, Decomposers. Tickets are $30.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO