The current rules around Covid testing can be confusing, and then there is the risk of getting reinfected with coronavirus at some point in the future.Here, we answer some of the big questions.– What are the rules around day five testing?People self-isolating with Covid-19 in England can now end their 10-day isolation early if they test negative on both day five and day six.Lateral flow tests (LFTs) can be used to carry out the testing but isolation should only end if people do not have a temperature.Those who are still positive must stay in isolation until they have had two...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO