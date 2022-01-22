Can tenured professors be fired for what they say or write?

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into its third year, William Paterson University is now laying off 100 full-time faculty over the next three years. The university, located in Wayne, New Jersey, originally planned to let 150 professors go before union negotiations revised the number to 100, or 29% of the institution’s 340 faculty, reports Inside Higher Ed.
Penn Law professor Amy Wax is no stranger to offending people. She has a history of making controversial and racist comments: In 2017, she said she didn’t think she’d ever seen a Black student graduate in the top quarter of the class at Penn Law and “rarely, rarely in the top half;” recently, she’s come under fire for saying she thinks “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- While the American Rescue Plan Act provided a major infusion of economic aid to low-income and middle-class Americans, more should be done to tackle racial wealth inequality and the structural issues in the tax code that allow those at the top of the income distribution to benefit disproportionately from tax subsidies, an Indiana University professor wrote.
(The Hill) – President Biden‘s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is receiving renewed attention in the wake of reports that Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving Biden an opportunity to appoint his replacement. Almost immediately after reports emerged Wednesday that Breyer planned to retire, Democrats issued calls for Biden to put […]
Suffolk Professor Emeritus John Berg may have retired from the classroom, but he remains active in supporting one of the most key experiences for Political Science students: Internships — real-world work opportunities that have helped countless Suffolk graduates get valuable employment experiences and job offers, while providing a different way of learning about political science.
(The Center Square) – A York Suburban School District School Board member created controversy when he wrote a recent op-ed to concerned parents and declared, “I don’t work for you.”. School board member Richard Robinson wrote a column for the York Dispatch, taking aim at parents who...
The United States came very close to having a woman president. A new book, “Electing Madam Vice President: When Women Run Women Win,” by Nichola D. Gutgold (156 pp. $67.25, print; $45 digital, Lexington Books, 2021), shows how it might happen very soon. Gutgold is a Professor of...
