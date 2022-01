Just four months since its public beta launch, the derivatives DEX is driving unprecedented growth by giving traders the freedom to list any trading pair. As both retail and institutional traders get more involved in DeFi, crypto derivatives trading is also seeing increased interest. According to The Block Research, the combined trading volume of bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) options increased 443% from 2020 to 2021. Other notable events, including Coinbase’s recent purchase of crypto futures exchange FairX, have further cemented the future of derivatives in crypto trading and investing.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO