Irish Lad Faces Paddywagon After Mooning Flight Attendants On Delta Flight From Dublin

There was a bad moon rising on a recent flight set to land in New York. With the FAA saying they responded to over 5,000 complaints of unruly passengers in 2021, this year seems to be off to a stellar start after this latest incident. Now, a man from Ireland is facing charges after he caused "numerous disturbances" on a Delta flight from Dublin, according to a complaint. ABC says this poor flight crew saw a lot more than what they were bargaining for that day.

