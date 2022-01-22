ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irish Lad Faces Paddywagon After Mooning Flight Attendants On Delta Flight From Dublin

By Matthew Klint
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A young man faces not only the paddywagon but up to 20 years behind bars after refusing to wear a mask, throwing a beverage can at another passenger, and mooning flight attendants when confronted on a Delta flight from Ireland to New York. For good measure, he also got in the...

Complex

Man Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Allegedly Mooning Passengers and Assaulting Attendant During Flight

An Irish man is facing decades behind bars over an alleged meltdown that occurred on a Delta Air Lines flight. According to newly unsealed legal documents, the incident took place Jan. 7 during an eight-hour flight from Dublin to New York City. Prosecutors say the defendant, 29-year-old Shane McInerney, “repeatedly refused to wear a facemask despite being asked dozens of times” by the flight crew. The man allegedly went on to create a series of disturbances, such as throwing an empty beverage can at a fellow passenger as well as pulling his pants down and mooning a flight attendant.
PIX11

Man who mooned flight attendant during mask dispute charged for ruckus

NEW YORK (AP) — An Irish man on a Delta flight from Dublin to New York is facing up to 20 years in prison on a federal charge after authorities say he created “numerous disturbances” on a Jan. 7 flight. According to a federal complaint unsealed Friday, Shane McInerney, 29, of Galway, refused to wear […]
Shane Mcinerney
Sam Sweeney
The Independent

Man charged for Delta flight disturbance after mooning fellow passengers

A passenger onboard a Delta Airlines flight from Dublin to New York JFK has been charged with assaulting cabin crew following a Covid-related disturbance. Shane McInerney, who was identified in an unsealed criminal complaint on Friday, was arrested after landing in New York last month and arraigned in Brooklyn federal court.It comes after, as the criminal complaint alleges, Mr McInerney was embroiled in an onboard disturbance with fellow passengers and cabin crew after he refused to wear mask, “despite being asked dozens of times”. As well as violating Delta Airlines rules on mask wearing onboard flights, a passenger had “an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delta passenger mooned flight attendant, threw can at traveler, FBI says

NEW YORK - A 29-year-old man is accused of carrying on violent and disruptive behavior during an eight-hour flight from Ireland to the United States earlier this month, according to court documents that were unsealed on Friday. Shane McInerney, 29, appeared in federal court in Downtown Brooklyn on Friday, Jan....
kion546.com

A man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a Delta flight attendant and passengers

A man was arrested for allegedly creating multiple disturbances and exposing himself to a flight attendant and passengers during a Delta Air Lines flight. On an eight-hour flight traveling from Dublin, Ireland to New York City on January 7, Shane McInerney, 29, allegedly refused to wear a face mask despite being asked several times to do so by the flight crew, according to an affidavit and complaint unsealed Friday.
96.9 WOUR

Man Charged After Mooning Crew On Inbound Flight to JFK

There was a bad moon rising on a recent flight set to land in New York. With the FAA saying they responded to over 5,000 complaints of unruly passengers in 2021, this year seems to be off to a stellar start after this latest incident. Now, a man from Ireland is facing charges after he caused "numerous disturbances" on a Delta flight from Dublin, according to a complaint. ABC says this poor flight crew saw a lot more than what they were bargaining for that day.
qchron.com

Midair disruption on Delta Airlines flight

An Irishman from Galway was released on $20,000 bond and made his first appearance in court on Jan. 14 before a Brooklyn Federal Court after allegedly disrupting an eight-hour flight from Dublin to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Jamaica earlier this month. Shane McInerney, 29, allegedly refused to ware...
Daily Mail

Revealed: 'First image of F35 jet as it was reclaimed from the sea' after crashing into the Mediterranean on take-off, sparking international race to find it

The first image of the F35 that toppled into the Mediterranean Sea during a failed takeoff from HMS Queen Elizabeth has emerged online. The jet suffered a malfunction while accelerating up the ramp of the flight deck before the pilot ejected when the plane reached the top. The incident triggered...
