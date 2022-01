XRP’s downtrend has come to a temporary stop after a severe crash last week. After a very difficult last week, XRP appears to have found a good support level at $0.58, which has put a stop to the downtrend, at least momentarily. The resistance is not far off and sits at $0.65. Considering this price action, it may be that the bulk of this correction is behind us, and a relief rally may follow.

