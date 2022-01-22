ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, GA

Dallas police seize 42 fake paper license-plate tags in one-day operation

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efX9w_0dt2i1Ma00
Fake tags: Police in Dallas seized 42 fake paper license plate tags and issued 49 citations Wednesday. (Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS — Police in Dallas seized 42 fake paper license plate tags during a one-day operation on Wednesday, authorities said.

In a statement, the Dallas Police Department said the agency joined the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and Homeland Security Investigations to make 149 traffic stops, tow 11 vehicles, make three arrests and recover four weapons and two stolen cars, The Dallas Morning News reported.

“Vehicles using fictitious temporary license plates or improper temporary license plates, all referred to as eTags, are commonly used in crimes from auto thefts to homicides,” the Dallas Police Department said in a news release. “The operation was intended to interdict these vehicles, investigate the reason for the fictitious license plate, tow vehicles when applicable, and arrest the offender if needed.”

The illegal sale of paper tags is a large criminal enterprise in Texas. They are used as a temporary plate for people who buy a car as they await their permanent plate, the Morning News reported.

KXAS-TV reported in November that car dealers were netting millions of dollars by illegally selling paper license plates. Authorities in Travis County estimated that more than 1.2 million tags were sold illegally statewide during 2021, the television station reported.

“That’s a tool they can use,” Richard Foy, deputy chief with the Dallas Police Department, told KXAS. “So we need to target that, take that tool away from them, or at least combat that tool.

“If (people) commit a robbery, a homicide, street racing, you know, whatever the crime might be, if all we have is the license plate from that paper tag, if it’s fraudulent, we don’t have much to go with.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Police: 20 pounds of fentanyl found hidden in fire extinguishers during traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — An Arizona woman is behind bars after police say they found enough drugs in her car to kill 4.5 million people. Adalinda Saucedo was driving on I-40 in Tennessee when she was pulled over for a traffic violation, and officers began to suspect she was involved in illegal activity and began to search her car, WHBQ reported. In the truck, officers said they found two fire extinguishers that appeared to have been tampered with.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WSB Radio

Accused Houston cop shooter appears in court, denied bond

NEW YORK — A suspect charged in the murder of a Houston police officer will be held without bond, according to court documents. Oscar Rosales, 51, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Cpl. Charles Galloway. Rosales allegedly shot Galloway when he was pulled over in a traffic stop, prosecutors said. Police footage captured images of Rosales and the car's license plate, according to prosecutors.
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Radio

Video: Police officers rescue driver from burning car

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix police officers pulled a man from a burning car, and the officers’ body cameras captured the dramatic rescue. In a Facebook post sharing the video, the Phoenix Police Department said some community members jumped in to help them save the man. The officers told...
PHOENIX, AZ
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
31K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy