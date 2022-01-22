ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Black Ex-Assistant Manager at UTC Tesla Sues Company, Alleging Discrimination

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306Vsm_0dt2gzRT00
The Tesla showroom at Westfield UTC. Photo by Chris Jennewein

A Black man who is a part-time actor is suing Tesla, alleging he was harassed and passed over for promotions because of his race.

Naymon Frankwho worked as an assistant manager at Tesla’s UTC showroom – also said Elon Musk told management to fire him if he did not resign after he appeared in an Audi commercial with company permission. The ad aired during the 2020 Super Bowl.

Frank’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit allegations include discrimination, harassment, constructive discharge, intentional infliction of emotional distress, fraud and various state labor code violations.

He is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages in the suit brought Friday.

A Tesla representative could not be reached.

Before working at Tesla, Frank played college football for Oregon State and served as an Oregon state police officer. He is also a part-time model and actor, the suit states. He previously worked in store management at Iniqlo, according to the suit.

Tesla hired Frank in August 2016 for a sales position in Newport Beach, with incentives including the promise of stock options, the suit states. He also trained workers in Buena Park, Brea and Costa Mesa, according to the suit

In November 2018, Frank became an assistant store manager in San Diego, where he says he often worked 80 hours a week without overtime pay, meal or rest breaks or compensation for his relocation costs. Tesla passed him over four times when he sought promotions to store manager, the suit states.

A year later, Frank was chosen to appear in a commercial for the Audi e-tron luxury electric car, set to be broadcast during the Super Bowl in 2020, the suit states. Although Frank was never been told he could not do such work while employed by Tesla, he asked his boss for permission, according to the suit.

Management gave Frank three days off to work on the commercial and no one said anything about a possible conflict of interest, but a regional manager nonetheless told the entire leadership team at the Carlsbad location that his appearance “wasn’t that cool,” the suit states.

The Audi commercial aired on Jan. 31, 2020, the day before Frank’s new job as assistant store manager began in Santa Monica. He was told that the regional manager was fired and that the plaintiff was being given the chance to resign or be terminated himself because of his appearance in the Audi commercial and its conflict of interest.

He faced losing a significant amount of stock benefits as a result, the suit states. He believes Musk wanted him to quit or be fired, saying the Tesla owner knew him because an auto-pilot vehicle in which Frank was riding crashed during the plaintiff’s first year with the company, the suit states.

Frank alleges he also was harassed during his time with Tesla because he is Black and maintains that his race is why he was not promoted. While he worked at the UTC location, every Black salesperson there was fired, according to the suit.

Frank also believes that while employed at Tesla he was the only Black person there who had a managerial level position. He also recalls being told during a performance review that he “can be a scary-looking guy,” the suit states.

– City News Service

Comments / 0

Related
cambridgeday.com

Somerville man sues Uber for paralyzing crash, alleging that company ignored driver’s history

Somerville man sues Uber for paralyzing crash, alleging that company ignored driver’s history. A Somerville man filed a $63 million lawsuit Tuesday against Uber over a crash that left him permanently paralyzed, saying the driver of the car had had a history of reckless driving but still managed to pass the ride-share company’s screening process. His lawyer, Victoria Santoro Mair, called that “inexplicable.”
SOMERVILLE, MA
FOXBusiness

McDonald's responds to Elon Musk's crypto proposal

There's always a new cryptocurrency popping up. Elon Musk recently announced that if McDonald’s starts accepting Dogecoin, he would eat a Happy Meal on TV. Apparently, McDonald’s got the message, but it's looking to get a better offer. McDonald’s tweeted a response to the Tesla CEO that said...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
US News and World Report

Ex Waste Management Worker Sues Over Racial Discrimination

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Black former Waste Management employee said in a federal lawsuit that his supervisor and coworkers in Topeka discriminated against him because of his race. The Wichita Eagle reports that Robert Smith worked for the trash company for 13 years before he was fired last...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utc#Assistant Manager#Racial Injustice#Racism#Utc Tesla Sues Company#Oregon State#Iniqlo
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama sues Walmart for alleged gender discrimination concerning uniforms

An Alabama woman is suing Walmart for gender discrimination over the company's uniforms. Diana Webb says Walmart requires fleet drivers to wear company approved uniforms, but only provides pants made for men. The lawsuit also claims that while women are allowed to wear female uniforms, they're forced to cover the...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Tesla
protocol.com

Amazon stopped paying warehouse 'ambassadors'​ to gush about work in tweets

Amazon has stopped paying warehouse workers to sing the company's praises on social media, according to the Financial Times. The ecommerce giant shuttered its fulfillment center "ambassadors" program at the end of 2021, claiming executions didn't think the program's reach was good enough, anonymous sources told FT. The program launched in 2018, paying workers in its fulfillment centers to tweet about positive work experiences as a way to fight negative press and repair its reputation. It seemingly started in response to stories tweeted by employees about horrific working conditions and low pay.
BUSINESS
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy