ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

One Man Kills Himself in Car After Another Shot Dead in Santee Garage

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLjyg_0dt2gsGO00
Sheriff’s cruisers at the scene of fatal shootings in Santee. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Deputies found a man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his vehicle after the shooting death of another man inside a nearby home’s garage, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

Deputies responded at about 7:20 p.m. Friday to the 8800 block of Diamondback Drive to reports of a shooting, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A witness described the gunman and his vehicle to deputies, who spotted the vehicle leaving the area and conducted a high-risk stop in the 8700 block of Diamondback Drive, the lieutenant said.

“The suspect was alone in the vehicle and did not respond to the deputies’ attempts to communicate with him,” Seiver said. “The deputies approached the vehicle and found the suspect had shot himself.”

Deputies removed the suspect from the vehicle and fire department personnel tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As the vehicle stop was being conducted, additional deputies responded to the location of the shooting,” Seiver said. “When they arrived, they found a man in a garage who had been shot.”

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, the lieutenant said.

The sheriff’s homicide unit responded to the scene and was investigating both shootings.

–City News Service

Comments / 2

Related
Times of San Diego

Suspect Arrested After Dying Woman Found in Spring Valley Apartment Parking Lot

Authorities have made an arrest in Thursday’s slaying of a 29-year-old woman during a late-night fight at a Spring Valley apartment complex. Deputies investigating reports of a disturbance in the 1600 block of Canyon Road found the unconscious victim lying in a parking lot shortly before midnight Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Times of San Diego

Transient Who Allegedly Set Fire to ATMs at El Cajon Bank Jailed on Arson Charges

A transient on probation for a prior arson arrest was back behind bars Friday on suspicion of setting fire this week to several ATMs at an eastern San Diego County bank. Valerie Eliezer, 29, was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the non-injury blazes at the Bank of the West branch office in the 1200 block of East Main Street in El Cajon, according to police.
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Dog Helps Nab 1 of 4 Suspects in Clairemont Grocery Robbery

Police are looking for the remaining three suspects of an early morning grocery store robbery after a K-9 unit helped to bring one person in custody. Officers began a vehicle pursuit after reports of a burglary at a Vons on Balboa Avenue in Clairemont around 4:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Witnesses reported four suspects loading items into an unidentified sedan.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santee, CA
Santee, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Police Arrest Homeless Man Following Robbery at La Mesa Bank Branch

A homeless man suspected of robbing a bank at Grossmont Center Thursday while pretending to have a gun was arrested a short time later after fleeing to a nearby restaurant. Sergio Hernandez, 30, allegedly confronted a teller at the Wells Fargo branch in the 5500 block of Grossmont Center Drive and demanded cash shortly before 3 p.m., according to La Mesa police.
LA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Son Arrested After 79-Year-Old Mother Found Dead in Lakeside Home

A man was jailed pending a murder investigation Tuesday after deputies found a woman unresponsive in a Lakeside home. At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Arleigh Clifford Anderson, 50, called 911, claiming he’d taken too much of his medication and “doesn’t remember what happened, but thinks he hurt his mom pretty bad” at a Riverview Drive home, San Diego Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Krugh told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
LAKESIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Who Killed Gai Wal Outside Encanto Barbershop in 2020? Police Seek Tips, Offer Reward

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying whoever fatally shot a man outside an Encanto-area barbershop 13 months ago. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly before 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2020, found 24-year-old Gai Wal lying mortally wounded in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Four Residences Impacted in Condo Fire Near University City

No one was injured in an attic fire that impacted four residences in a condominium community near University City Wednesday. Firefighters found fire inside the walls and attic on the first floor at a housing complex with single- and two-story units at 7928 Playmor Terrace near Camino Tranquilo at 6:17 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy