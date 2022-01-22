ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A profane message from James Harden led to Kyrie Irving's fourth quarter takeover

By Nick Schwartz
 6 days ago
James Harden delivered a 37-point triple-double on Friday in San Antonio to lead the Nets to a 117-102 win, but it was his on-court leadership in the third quarter that may have made the biggest difference.

Kyrie Irving exploded for 14 points in the fourth quarter, turning a five-point Nets lead in a close game to a double-digit advantage, sealing Brooklyn’s win. Irving explained after the game that Harden got on him in the third quarter, urging Irving to be more aggressive and “get the [expletive] ball!”

Nets player grades: Harden triple-double leads Brooklyn to win in San Antonio

Irving responded immediately, scoring the Nets’ first six points of the quarter.

