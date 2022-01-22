ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Angel Mounds Hosting Free Entry on Presidents’ Day

By Melissa Awesome
 6 days ago
It may be the middle of winter, but there's still plenty to do in the tri-state! For instance, you can go and enjoy Angel Mounds! And even better, on Monday, February 21st (Presidents' Day), you can enjoy Angel Mounds for free as they won't be charging admission. Angel Mounds...

KISS 106

Get Your Pastry Passport Stamped As You Explore Indiana’s ‘Hoosier Pie Trail’

I've written before about the Indiana Foodways Alliance and all of the scrumptious-looking food trails they have put together. One trail in particular that I want to draw your attention to is the Hoosier Pie Trail, not just because pie is so very yummy, but also because that trail is active right now. You are invited to make your way along the trail from "Pie Day to Pi Day." That ridiculously clever name refers to January 23rd (Pie Day) through March 14th (Pi Day). Get it?
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store Offering Crazy Good Thrift

Angel here and I come bearing beautiful bargains. Owensboro's St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store just dropped even better deals than EVER!. We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

You Can Go on an Overnight Ghost Hunt at Indiana State Sanatorium

You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium. According to the Indiana State University Library, the Indiana State Sanatorium was once called the...
ROCKVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Indiana Cat Snuggles Like A Lap Dog [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Thomas. Hi, I’m Thomas! I’m a laid back, snuggly 3-year-old. I was found roaming outdoors, but that’s no life for me! I would love to have a family and a warm bed of my own. Give me some chin scratches and I’ll repay you with a lifetime of unconditional love and purrs. Come visit me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccines.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Join Us for a Night to Remember Benefitting the Homeless Animals of Posey County IN

We are very excited to announce that we have teamed up with our animal rescue friends in Posey County to bring you a Night to Remember!. PC Pound Puppies and Posey Humane Society work tirelessly to save the homeless animals in Posey County collectively for over 35 years and these two animal rescues, along with their teams of volunteers, work tirelessly to provide the best care for these animals until they can find loving forever homes. So how can you help them continue saving lives? Join them, and us, for A Night to Remember.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

It’s Been 44 Years Since ‘The Great Blizzard of ’78’ Blanketed Kentucky and Indiana

If you were an elementary, middle, or high school student in 1978, you should tell your kids or grandkids how snow days were handled back then. First, you have to make them understand that we didn't always have the Internet. And once the look of intense consternation has faded from their eyes, you can elaborate about how there was no remote learning or logging onto websites to get lessons (THAT even seems like an old term). And of course, the big one...informing them that we would all have to get up very early in the morning to find out if schools were closed for snow. Seriously, how many times did we obey standard bedtimes on winter nights when there were six or more inches of snow on the ground because school systems simply were not going to announce school closures the night before?
KENTUCKY STATE
