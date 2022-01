Despite the outside perception that the Marvel Cinematic Universe operates like a well-oiled machine (and, in fairness, it pretty much does), Marvel Studios has actually experienced quite a few bumps and detours along the way to gaining box office supremacy with their deeply interconnected franchise of movies and shows. The arrival of the Disney+ streaming service (combined with the restructuring of Marvel Studios and cutting out the middleman of Kevin Feige reporting to the "Creative Committee") ushered the MCU into a whole new era of multimedia storytelling, even though Marvel technically produced prior shows for ABC (nobody misses "Inhumans," but RIP "Agent Carter," cancelled far too soon!) and Netflix (those, you've probably heard of).

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO