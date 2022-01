Lori Wirth, MD: One of the things that I say to patients while we’re doing active surveillance is, “You’re still on treatment for your thyroid cancer with TSH [thyrotropin] suppression.” Let’s use this as a segue to talking a little about active surveillance. For example, how often do you perform tumor marker testing and imaging? And then how do you make the difficult decision about when to start a systemic therapy for somebody with iodine-refractory disease? Marcia?

CANCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO