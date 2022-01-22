ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brest upsets defending champion Lille in French league

 6 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Brest upset Lille 2-0 in the French league to return to winning ways...

The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
The Independent

‘What would Novak do?’ Daniil Medvedev sparks boos at Australian Open with Djokovic remark

Daniil Medvedev sparked more boos at the Australian Open after revealing he was inspired by Novak Djokovic as he battled from two sets and match point down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals. Medvedev, the US Open champion, secured a hard-fought victory in four hours and 42 minutes and said in his post-match interview that his comeback had been sparked by channelling Djokovic’s renowned mentality. It proved an unpopular comment after Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, was deported from the country ahead of the tournament in Melbourne, and it brought boos from the fans at the...
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
The Independent

Australian Open favourite Daniil Medvedev survives major scare to book semi-final spot

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open.Another night of high drama at Melbourne Park saw the title favourite pushed to the brink before turning the match around to win 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 and set up a rematch of last year’s semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas“I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable,” said Medvedev.“I didn’t really know what to do. I don’t know if you’re going to like this but...
wcn247.com

MATCHDAY: Nantes faces Brest for spot in French Cup quarters

Nantes hosts Brest for a place in the quarterfinals of the French Cup. It could be a close contest with the mid-table sides evenly matched in the league and separated by just four points. Nantes is among France’s most storied clubs with eight league titles and three French Cups. The last Cup success was in 2000 and Nantes has spent much of the past few seasons battling relegation. Things are more stable now under coach Antoine Kombouare and the side plays better attacking soccer. Brest has never won the French Cup and only twice reached the quarterfinals.
AFP

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
wcn247.com

Blas scores twice as Nantes reaches French Cup quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Ludovic Blas scored twice as Nantes reached the quarterfinals of the French Cup by beating Brest 2-0 at home. Blas netted with an effort midway through the first half and another shortly after the break. When veteran defender Nicolas Pallois launched the ball with a long kick Blas controlled it on his thigh before cutting inside on his left foot and drilling a low shot in the 25th minute. His second in the 53rd was even better as he took one touch to control the ball 25 meters out and hit a dipping strike into the top left corner.
SOCCER
wcn247.com

Man City's Kyle Walker gets 3-game European ban for red card

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Manchester City defender Kyle Walker will miss round-of-16 games against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League after receiving a three-match European ban from UEFA. UEFA said its disciplinary panel imposed the suspension for Walker’s red-card foul on Leipzig forward André Silva in a group-stage game in December. Walker has said the foul was “a very bad judgment" and “a stupid error.” Walker is Man City’s first-choice right back and will now miss both games against Sporting on Feb. 15 and Mar. 9. He'll also miss the first leg of the quarterfinals if the English champion advances. Walker and City can file an appeal to UEFA.
wcn247.com

Wolfsburg signs American winger Paredes from D.C. United

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg has signed American winger Kevin Paredes from MLS club D.C. United. The German club says the 18-year-old Paredes has signed a contract until the end of the 2025-26 season. Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schäfer says Paredes can play both on left wing and in the center. Paredes came through the D.C. United youth academy before making his professional debut as a 16-year-old for Loudoun United FC in 2019. The Virginia-born player returned to D.C. United in 2020 and went on to make 41 appearances across all competitions.
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes: Lyon deny agreeing deal with Newcastle

Lyon have denied agreeing a deal with Newcastle United over the sale of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.According to reports on Wednesday morning, the Premier League side had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international who was set to undergo a medical while away with his national team this week.However, the Ligue 1 side insist there is no agreement in place.They said in a statement on their official website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.“In this transfer window period, where...
wcn247.com

New virus rules put Djokovic at risk of missing French Open

PARIS (AP) — France is tightening its vaccination rules in a way that could put Novak Djokovic at risk of missing the French Open. From mid-February, anyone who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus will need to show proof they tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous four months in order to enter sports venues in France. That's down from the current six-month window. Djokovic said he tested positive for the virus in mid-December, meaning the new restrictions could rule him out of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament that starts in late May.
wcn247.com

Rooney says he turned down approach from former club Everton

DERBY, England (AP) — Wayne Rooney has turned down the chance to interview for the manager’s position at former club Everton. Rooney started his playing career at Everton and had a second spell at Goodison Park before retiring. He says he was approached via his agent and thought long and hard before declining the opportunity at the Premier League club. Rooney is currently coach at second-tier Derby County and says it "is an important job to me.” Everton is looking for a replacement for Rafa Benitez after he was fired this month as the team slides toward the relegation zone. Everton is in 16th place and just four points above the bottom three.
The Independent

When is the Six Nations and what are the 2022 fixtures?

For the first time in nearly two years, fans are set to return to the stands for the 2022 Six Nations.Rugby’s grand old continental competition is set to again be enlivened after the last two editions were held partly or totally behind-closed-doors.Restictions in both Scotland and Wales had caused some to call for the relocation of the tournament to a single location, but with those now lifted it is full speed ahead.The six teams will battle across five rounds in February and March, with the tournament likely to be decided in the traditional denouement on “Super Saturday” in what could...
DBLTAP

Are There Preferred Champions in League of Legends ARURF?

Are there preferred champions in League of Legends ARURF? League of Legends recently released the ARURF or All Random Ultra Rapid Fire game mode with the Lunar Revel event. URF is one of the many League of Legends game modes that can only be played for a limited time. The...
The Independent

‘This is the biggest game’: Gregor Townsend savouring Scotland’s Six Nations clash with England

Gregor Townsend believes a mouth-watering opener at home to England will focus the minds of his Scotland players as they go in search of Six Nations success.The Scots have high hopes of making a significant impact at this year’s tournament, with some big results over the past 18 months allied to strong competition for places fuelling the feelgood factor.Head coach Townsend feels his team can draw additional motivation from the fact their first Six Nations match in almost two years in front of supporters will be the Calcutta Cup showdown with the Auld Enemy at BT Murrayfield on Saturday week.“I...
wcn247.com

Nadal and Medvedev to meet in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal (rah-fay-ehl nah-DAHL’) will meet Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) in the Australian Open final. Nadal advanced to the final at Melbourne Park for the sixth time with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini. The 35-year-old Spaniard is now within one victory of a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title. Nadal will have to beat second-seeded Medvedev on Sunday to get the record. The U.S. Open champion defeated fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas (STEH’-fah-nohs TSEE’-tsee-pas) 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated semifinal. Medvedev lost to Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) in the Australian Open final last year. Nadal has lost four Australian Open finals after winning the title in 2009.
