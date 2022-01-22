Brest upsets defending champion Lille in French league

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal (rah-fay-ehl nah-DAHL’) will meet Daniil Medvedev (DAN’-ihl MEHD’-veh-dehv) in the Australian Open final. Nadal advanced to the final at Melbourne Park for the sixth time with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini. The 35-year-old Spaniard is now within one victory of a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title. Nadal will have to beat second-seeded Medvedev on Sunday to get the record. The U.S. Open champion defeated fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas (STEH’-fah-nohs TSEE’-tsee-pas) 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated semifinal. Medvedev lost to Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) in the Australian Open final last year. Nadal has lost four Australian Open finals after winning the title in 2009.
