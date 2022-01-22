ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings' Givani Smith: Sent to AHL

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Smith was assigned from the active roster to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday....

www.cbssports.com

WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
wingsnation.com

Red Wings promote Calvin Pickard from AHL’s Griffins

Ahead of their tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Detroit Red Wings have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from the American Hockey League, the club announced via social media Wednesday. With fellow netminder Thomas Greiss still in COVID-19 protocol, Pickard, 29, will round out Detroit’s crease and is expected to serve...
NHL
wincountry.com

Red Wings will host Blackhawks tonight

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings return to action tonight in an Original Six matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit has dropped their last two games, including a 4-1 loss at Nashville last Saturday. The Red Wings are in fifth place in...
NHL
Second City Hockey

Catch Hell Blues: Blackhawks at Red Wings Preview

Somehow the Red Wings have a better record than the Blackhawks do this season and more exciting young players. Remember when Detroit was the team that couldn’t win the draft lottery despite being one of the clearly worst teams in the league? Good, gone times. Anyway, these two former...
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: On NHL roster

The Red Wings recalled Pickard from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday. The 29-year-old will back up Alex Nedeljkovic while Thomas Greiss (COVID-19) remains unavailable. Pickard has yet to appear in a game this season after playing six times for Detroit last season.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Will not play Wednesday

Lindstrom (undisclosed) is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Blackhawks. Lindstrom was absent from practice Monday and there's been no further update on his status. The 23-year-old will be replaced by Jordan Oesterle in the lineup. Lindstrom's next chance to return is Friday versus the Penguins.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Two points in loss

Bertuzzi scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks. Bertuzzi's 20th goal of the season came as part of the Red Wings' second-period comeback push. He also helped out on a Moritz Seider tally in the third. Bertuzzi is up to 38 points (eight on the power play), 89 shots on net, 37 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 35 contests this season. His offense should remain steady as he's locked in as a top-six winger. He's amassed three goals and seven helpers during a five-game point streak.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Filip Hronek: Garners helper Wednesday

Hronek logged an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks. Hronek set up Tyler Bertuzzi's second-period tally. In his last eight games, Hronek has picked up the pace on offense with a goal and five assists. The Czech defenseman is up to 22 points, 74 shots on net, 50 blocks, 35 hits and a minus-10 rating through 41 contests overall while regularly seeing top-four usage. Fantasy managers that can weather a hit in plus-minus can consider the 24-year-old a reliable and balanced contributor in the scoring and physical areas of the game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Jordan Oesterle: Back in action

Oesterle (coach's decision) returned to the lineup against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, according to NHL.com. After missing six straight games, Oesterle's return to the lineup was necessitated by an undisclosed issue for rookie defenseman Gustav Lindstrom. Oesterle played for Chicago in 2017-18, when he posted five goals and 10 assists through 55 games, but he's a spare for the Wings and therefore doesn't possess any fantasy value.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting again Wednesday

Nedeljkovic will guard the home goal Wednesday versus the Blackhawks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. This will be Nedeljkovic's seventh straight start. In his previous six outings, he's posted a 2-2-2 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The Blackhawks aren't a particularly challenging opponent, and Nedeljkovic beat them with 32 saves on 35 shots back in October.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: How’s It Going To Be?

Welcome back to Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Brendan Guhle: Sent to AHL

Guhle was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Thursday. Guhle won't be needed with the active roster now that the Ducks have their top defensemen healthy again. The 24-year-old did not earn a point in two games while with the big club.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Inching closer to return

Greiss (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to return to practice Thursday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. The veteran backstop's imminent return to practice suggests that he's on the verge of clearing COVID-19 protocols. Greiss has missed six straight games with Alex Nedeljkovic drawing each start in his place. Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said he'd like to see Greiss skate before deciding on his playing status. The German is 6-7-1 with a 3.36 GAA and .894 save percentage through 16 contests.
NHL

