Red Wings' Givani Smith: Sent to AHL

Hronek logged an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks. Hronek set up Tyler Bertuzzi's second-period tally. In his last eight games, Hronek has picked up the pace on offense with a goal and five assists. The Czech defenseman is up to 22 points, 74 shots on net, 50 blocks, 35 hits and a minus-10 rating through 41 contests overall while regularly seeing top-four usage. Fantasy managers that can weather a hit in plus-minus can consider the 24-year-old a reliable and balanced contributor in the scoring and physical areas of the game.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO