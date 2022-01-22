Body Discovered In Vehicle In Silver Lake

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Crews have extinguished that outside fire that extended into a row of commercial buildings at 212 E. Boyd St. in the downtown Los Angeles area.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One arrest has been made, but investigators say they need help finding another suspect in connection with a series of arson fires in the Venice area.
Jonathan Michael Noriega, 32, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of arson. He is being held on $60,000 bail.
Firefighters were able to put out the series of fires set early Tuesday on Ocean Front Walk near Westminster Avenue before they could cause injury or spread to nearby structures. Neighbors tipped off investigators with the Los Angeles Fire Department’s arson/counterterrorism section and the LAPD and provided surveillance video that led to Noriega’s arrest.
However, investigators say they are looking for another suspect in the fires. He was described only as a man with a thin build, about 6-foot-1, wearing a dress-like cloth on his legs.
Anyone with information about the outstanding suspect or the fires can call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 222-8477.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters Friday needed about 22 minutes to extinguish a second-story residential fire in the Glassell Park area.
The fire was reported about 1:40 p.m. in a two-story building in the 3800 block of West Avenue 41, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
A crew of 38 firefighters was dispatched, and a knockdown was officially reported at 2:02 p.m.
No injuries were reported, and no other structures were damaged, according to the LAFD.
The cause was under investigation.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police arrested a 29-year-old man for a November 2021 follow-home robbery in Hancock Park where suspects impersonated police.
The Los Angeles Police Department identified Early Martell Smith after officers assigned to the LAPD Newton Area Gang Enforcement Detail recognized Smith from surveillance footage taken at the crime scene.
As detectives collected more evidence against the alleged robber, Smith was arrested for a gun charge and parole violation nearly a month later on Dec. 25, 2021. Police sent the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and Smith was charged with one count of kidnap for robbery...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was taken into custody following a SWAT standoff outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Valley Glen neighborhood early Friday morning.
Jan. 28, 2022. (CBSLA)
The standoff with the man who barricaded himself inside an SUV began sometime before 3 a.m. outside a 7-Eleven in the area of Victory Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue.
At some point, LAPD officers shot tear gas into his vehicle. A little after 4:30 a.m., officers could be seen breaking out the rear windshield. The standoff came to an end a little before 5 a.m. when the man was taken into custody. He was not identified.
The circumstances that prompted the situation were unclear.
SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A man was shot in the face while driving on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar Wednesday night.
Jan. 26, 2022. (CBSLA)
The shooting occurred at 9:38 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway, north of the Roxford Street exit, according to California Highway Patrol.
The victim was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic when someone in a black sedan opened fire on him, CHP said. He was struck in the jaw.
The shooting caused him to slam into a sedan, but he still managed to pull over onto the shoulder of the freeway.
He was rushed to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills with major injuries to his face and jaw, but is expected to survive, CHP said.
A motive for the shooting remains unclear. There was no word on what may have lead up to it.
The shooter and the suspect vehicle, believed to be a black sedan with tinted widows, has not been identified. It’s unclear if investigators have obtained any security video or cell phone video of the shooting.
The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were shut down for about 90 minutes while authorities investigated.
SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — One man was killed and a second wounded in a shooting in San Gabriel Wednesday night.
Jan. 26, 2022. (CBSLA)
The shooting was reported at around 10:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Prospect Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
San Gabriel police responded to a report of shots fired to find a man dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
Authorities identified the man fatally shot in the incident as 53-year-old Danny Wong.
While investigating, officers learned that a second man with a gunshot wound had been taken to a hospital. He is believed to have sustained the wound in the same incident, the sheriff’s department said.
His wounds were non-life-threatening.
The circumstances which lead up to the shooting were unclear. No arrests have been made.
The sheriff’s department is assisting San Gabriel police in the case.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A funeral was held Thursday for a 16-year-old girl whose body was dumped alongside the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles after being shot and killed.
The service for Tioni Theus was at Winston Mortuary in Los Angeles. Members of the public were welcome to attend.
Dozens of people gathered to mourn the teenager. Her family continues to ask the public to help find her killer.
“We haven’t done enough,” said Marvin Kincy, the victim’s uncle.
During a news conference seeking the public’s help in solving the killing of Theus Wednesday, Assistant Chief Jesus Holguin of the California Highway Patrol...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Altadena man who allegedly shot at Planned Parenthood in Pasadena with a BB gun several times in the past two years was arrested Friday on a federal gun charge.
Richard Royden Chamberlin, 53, was arrested Friday morning by the FBI on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest follows the filing of a one-count criminal complaint that charged Chamberlin with the illegal possession of a .22-caliber handgun during one of the attacks on the women’s reproductive health clinic.
Planned Parenthood Pasadena and San Gabriel Valley reported to police their facility had...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people were struck by a car that ended up crashing into the outdoor dining area of Covell in East Hollywood.
A total of three people were injured Wednesday when the Mercedes crashed into the restaurant, in the 4600 block of West Hollywood Boulevard, at about 12:55 p.m. The car went as much as 10 feet into the restaurant’s dining area, but it’s unclear how far it ended up in the building.
A man and a woman, both 27 years old, who were eating at the restaurant were both suffered serious injuries. The 84-year-old driver of the car was taken to a regional trauma center in undetermined condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
All occupants of the building, which includes apartments above the restaurant on the second story and a retail store next door to the restaurant, were temporarily evacuated until its structural integrity can be assessed by a city Building & Safety inspector.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash and whether the driver had a medical emergency prior to hitting the building.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –A motorist in an allegedly stolen van who led officers on a brief chase in the South Los Angeles area was taken into custody following a standoff with police.
The chase led to the area of 59th Street and Budlong Avenue, where the vehicle stopped at about 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
No weapons were displayed by the suspect, police said. The standoff was continuing early Wednesday afternoon.
As a precaution, nearby John Muir Magnet Middle School, Budlong Elementary School, and Parks Huerta Early Education Center were placed on lockdown, according to Los Angeles school police.
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Investigators need the public’s help to identify a woman whose body was found near a pile of trash in the Beaumont area 26 years ago.
The body was found on Jan. 27, 1996, just a few hours after she was killed, about 20 feet south of the eastbound 60 Freeway, and about a mile and a half east of Gillman Springs Road, near some trash in a hilly area, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.
The unidentified woman was described as a Latina, possibly 30 to 45 years old, about 5-foot-1, and...
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A murder suspect was arrested after a pursuit led to a foot chase.
Police were searching the area of Agnes Avenue and Sylvan Street in North Hollywood for a murder suspect who fled on foot into a neighborhood after leading officers on a pursuit.
As of 5:45 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said they established a perimeter and believe the suspect is inside.
Around 7 p.m. LAPD said they had arrested the suspect. His name has not yet been released.
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man who police say hit a Riverside County sheriff’s prisoner transport van faces charges of DUI and hit-and-run.
Miguel Gamboa Fragoza, 27, was arrested and booked on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, both felony charges, after an early morning crash Friday with a Riverside County sheriff’s prisoner transport van.
The crash happened at 14th and Lime streets in downtown Riverside, as the prisoner transport van was driving on 14th Street at the intersection of Lime on a green light. A CR-V going south on Lime Street blew through a red light, slamming into the van, which rolled over once, Riverside police said.
The officer and the three arrestees inside the van were taken to a hospital with minor complaints of pain, according to Riverside police.
The Honda CR-V that hit the van left the scene, but its front bumper and license plate were left behind, along with a fluid trail that went east on 14th Street from the crash. Officers followed the trail and found the suspect vehicle and its driver at 12th Street and Bermuda Avenue.
Fragoza is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Feb. 1.
HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Firefighters are battling a second-alarm fire at the abandoned Hawthorne mall.
The fire was first reported before 10 a.m. at a single-story building at the mall in the 12100 block of South Hawthorne Boulevard. LA County fire officials say the blaze apparently started in a large pile of trash in the vacant mall’s parking structure.
The mall opened in 1977 and was once home to retail giants that have...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After a heartbreaking tragedy, a 2-year-old girl is being remembered with a tree planting and a dedication.
Jan. 27, 2022 (CBSLA).
Rosa Ayala gripped a picture of her 2-year-old daughter at the place where a tragic accident took the toddler’s life, but on Thursday, Keily Ayala’s family wasn’t alone in their grief. They had the community backing them, surrounding them with love and support.
“We will go anywhere in the Newton area to help the community come together, to honor those who need us and honor those who are no longer with us,” said Los Angeles Police Department Capt....
SYLMAR (CBSLA) — No one was hurt after two large trees came crashing down onto the same property in Sylmar late Thursday night amid a powerful Santa Ana wind event.
Jan. 28, 2022. (CBSLA)
The first tree fell into the road at around 11:30 p.m. from the property of a home in the 13400 block of West Aldergrove Street, according to Los Angeles police. About one hour later, the second tree fell into the driveway of the same property.
The property’s gate and part of the driveway were damaged. The homeowner said that he had asked the city and his insurance company to...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A large water main break flooded the streets and garages of a neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills in the early morning hours Thursday.
Jan. 27, 2022. (OnSceneTV)
The break to an old 12-inch cast iron pipe that was installed back in the 1930s occurred at around 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard, near Odin Street, just off the 101 Freeway.
A powerful river of water gushed down Cahuenga, flooding low-lying garages in the process.
An Uber driver and his three passengers got stuck in the water and had to climb out of the stalled car and wade...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Harbor-UCLA Medical Center officials need help identifying a patient who was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey last Thursday.
The man was hit by a car at about 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 20 in the 200 block of West Manchester Avenue of Playa del Rey and brought to the hospital by paramedics. Details about the man’s injuries were not released, but an image released by the hospital shows he is on a ventilator.
The patient did not have any documentation or evidence of his identity with him in his property, and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center officials say he is not alert or able to communicate any information which might help the hospital identify him.
The patient was described as a Hispanic/Latino man in his early to late 40s with brown eyes and black hair. He is between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6 and 195 to 200 pounds, with a medium to larger build and no tattoos. When he was taken to the hospital, the man was clothed, wore tennis shoes, and had a clean haircut.
Anyone with information about the patient or knows his identity can contact the county at (424) 306-7718.
