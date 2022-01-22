ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer, SD

Plan to add campsites at Custer State Park draws opposition

 6 days ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A significant increase in the number of tourists in the Black Hills since the start of the coronavirus pandemic prompted...

Panhandle Post

Nebraska tax cut proposals get mixed reception in committee

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Proposals to cut Nebraska’s top income tax rates for individuals and corporations are receiving strong support from the business community, but some groups question whether they would benefit the economy. Both measures were presented Thursdaay to the Legislature's Revenue Committee. Business groups argue that...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

🔊Post Podcast: Chadron City Manager John Sutherland

Today we spoke with Chadron City Manager John Sutherland about the Jan. 24 city council meeting. Council approved a request a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Chadron for the Chadron Public Library renovation and expansion project, heard Mayor Mark Werner's "State of the City" address, approved the east tank recoating project and more.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Tax season provides opportunity to support Nebraska wildlife conservation

LINCOLN – Nebraskans receiving an income tax refund this year have an opportunity to support wildlife and habitat conservation. On Line 46 of the Nebraska state income tax form, 1040N, individuals may donate $1 or more of their tax refund to the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund, which is used to help several hundred species in Nebraska that are rare, endangered or threatened.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

NSP joins Omaha Metro Agencies in Speeding Awareness Campaign

OMAHA — The Nebraska State Patrol is joining Omaha and Council Bluffs area agencies and organizations to take a stand against speeding in the metro area. The Iowa and Nebraska Departments of Transportation, the city of Omaha, and more than 20 agencies and organizations are asking motorists to watch their speed by joining their voices together in a public education campaign to emphasize that following posted speed limits is critical to driver, passenger, pedestrian, and cyclist safety.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Reaffirming the Right to Life

We’re on the cusp of a historic moment in America. After 49 years, the Supreme Court is set to revisit the infamous Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in 1973. This year, they have an opportunity to undo one of the worst decisions ever made by our nation’s highest court.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska panel weighs tighter window for early voting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would shorten the time window for early and mail-in voting in Nebraska and bar special interest groups from gathering large numbers of voter ballots hit a wall of resistance in a legislative committee. Advocates for voting rights, retirees, and disabled voters argued...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Several landowners challenge approval of Nebraska solar farm

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Several landowners have gone to court to challenge the county board’s approval of a massive solar farm that is planned just east of Lincoln. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the landowners argue that the project shouldn’t have been approved because the zoning rules don't offer enough protection for neighboring property owners.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska unemployment drops to new national low again

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate dipped to an historic, national low once again last month. The Nebraska Department of Labor reports a state unemployment rate of 1.7% in December. Nebrasaka retained its spot as the state with the lowest rate, followed by Utah with a 1.9% rate and Oklahoma with 2.3%.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Tourism has record-breaking year in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Tourism officials say South Dakota had a record number of visitors in 2021, making it the first state to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. The state Department of Tourism says visitors spent more than $4.4 billion last year, generating $160 million in tax revenue for the state and $184 million for local governments.
LIFESTYLE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska judge refuses to block Omaha's new mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has refused to block Omaha’s new mask mandate. Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman on Tuesday declined to issue an injunction the state requested while its lawsuit challenging the mask rule continues. The state has argued that Douglas County Health Director Lindsay...
OMAHA, NE
