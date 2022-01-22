Plan to add campsites at Custer State Park draws opposition

OMAHA — The Nebraska State Patrol is joining Omaha and Council Bluffs area agencies and organizations to take a stand against speeding in the metro area. The Iowa and Nebraska Departments of Transportation, the city of Omaha, and more than 20 agencies and organizations are asking motorists to watch their speed by joining their voices together in a public education campaign to emphasize that following posted speed limits is critical to driver, passenger, pedestrian, and cyclist safety.

