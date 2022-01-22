ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Stolen flowers

Grundy County Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person(s) responsible for...

www.grundycountyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Grundy County, TN
City
Palmer, TN
Grundy County, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Floral Arrangement#Gcso
CNN

How a Russian invasion of Ukraine would reverberate around the world

London (CNN) — The prospect of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine has heightened alarm in the region, threatening to plunge the country's 44 million inhabitants further into the grips of conflict. But a move by the Kremlin would also ripple far beyond the two nations' shared border. Experts...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy