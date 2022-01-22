ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saturday NFL Preview: Keys For Bengals To Pull Upset Over Titans

247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Kanell and Bryant McFadden explain...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for AFC, NFC Championship: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow erupt for a combined 800 yards passing

The NFL is down to its final four teams, and a trip to Super Bowl LVI is on the line when Championship Weekend kicks off on Sunday. It was an absolutely wild divisional round slate during which every single game was determined on the final play of the game. Now, the Chiefs and Bengals remain in the AFC, while it'll be the 49ers and Rams duking it out for the NFC title.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Titans#Texans#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Chiefs vs. Bengals

After a wacky divisional-round weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals emerged from the chaos to advance one step closer to the Super Bowl. This weekend, the two teams will meet in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs (12-5) and the Bengals (10-7) will take the field at...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Legend Sends Clear Message About QB Ryan Tannehill

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill struggled in the divisional round of the playoffs, throwing three interceptions in a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. That performance led to a ton of speculation about his future. As of now, Tannehill’s base salary for the 2022 season is set at $29 million....
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys...
NFL
247Sports

Candidates for the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator job

As the Chicago Bears prepare to hire Matt Eberflus, naming him the 18th head coach in franchise history, new general manager Ryan Poles is willing to go back to a defensive minded head coach, one that will shape the identity of the Bears for years to come. For Chicago, hiring a defensive minded head coach in a pass-happy league isn't the issue. In the context of the Bears, the issue is finding a good offensive coordinator and putting together a good offensive staff to allow quarterback Justin Fields to flourish.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy