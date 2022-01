With no NHL players participating at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Team Germany has constructed its roster with players from the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), Swedish Hockey League (SHL), and Switzerland’s National League (NL). Even though they will be missing star players like Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle, and Moritz Seider, Team Germany has its sights set on a medal after winning the silver at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. The Germans will be in a tough spot having to face Canada, the United States, and China as part of Group A, but based on their roster and recent history, they will be pushing to finish in a top-two spot.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO