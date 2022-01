The UMass Minutemen will go against the La Salle Explorers at the Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 7:00 PM EDT. The Minutemen are in 13th place in the A-10 conference with an overall record of 8-10 and a record of 1-5 in conference play. UMass lost four of their last five games this season, following a 59-90 loss against the Saint Louis Billikens. On Sunday, F Trent Buttrick scored 17 points and 5 rebounds. G Rich Kelly delivered 5 points with 2 rebounds and 2 assists. G Javohn Garcia scored 14 points with 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

