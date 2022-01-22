ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Rare Nirvana Photographs from 1991 Concert on Sale as NFTs

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 6 days ago

On Oct. 1, 1999, seven days after the release of the band’s breakthrough album Nevermind, Nirvana had a gig at J.C. Dobbs in Philadelphia. There was a buzz around the show, and in the audience, photographer Faith West was ready to capture the night.

“At the club that night, the air was thick with anticipation,” recalls photographer West in a statement. “There was a buzz of excitement that said something awesome was about to transpire. Also, there was a sense of joy emanating from [Kurt] Cobain in his raucous guitar licks and the transcendent longing of his vocals.”

For more than three decades, 28, photographs shot by West from that night have never been seen and are set to be sold as NFTs through Pop Legendz on Feb. 20 on what would have been Cobain’s 55th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42NMKH_0dt2ZCjb00

Available for purchase at Pop Legendz, are four one-of-a-kind NFTs made from 10 never-before-seen images, which will be sold auction-style with bids beginning at 67 Ethereum, which is currently valued at $250,000, for the GIF artworks. Buyers will also receive a framed 16″ x 24″ fine-art print of one image, signed by the photographer.

In addition to the four pieces, 10 images that make up the artworks will be auctioned off individually as NFTs, in black-and-white and in acid-washed color versions.

Additional items include the “Nirvana Fan Club,” a sale of GIF artworks as NFTs limited to 150 pieces which were created from four images, at $499, in addition to another 150 copies of each of the 17 still images for $99 each, also available in black and white and acid-washed color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPAEx_0dt2ZCjb00

Half of all proceeds from both sales will benefit The Trevor Project, a non-profit assisting at-risk LGBTQ+ youth, while another portion of the proceeds will benefit Grid Alternatives, an organization bringing solar power to low-income families.

“I can still hear the echo of the fuzzy guitar,” says West, “and feel the energy in the room, when I recall it now, three decades later.”

Photo: Faith West / Pop Legendz

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

Samm Henshaw Embraces Joy on His Debut Album ‘Untidy Soul’

I had to conquer my fears, I had to wrestle with faith, Samm Henshaw sings on the soulful, redemptive closing track of his debut album Untidy Soul, out today (Jan. 28). I made some plans for the future, he continues, but them plans kept showing up late. Fortunately, for Henshaw, that process eventually led to joy, sweet joy. Later he adds, I had to lose the bigger picture, just to figure me out / to find some joy, sweet joy.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Mike McCready’s Band The Rockfords Release Newest Single “This Life” Ahead of LP

As we broke the news a little over two weeks ago, the 22-year-old project from Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready is now seeing the light of day. McCready’s band, The Rockfords, which is comprised of a number of Seattle standout musicians (including McCready, of course) is set to release its second single from its self-titled LP. Their new song, “This Life,” is the latest from this album, which is slated for release—now confirmed by the band—on March 11. Check out the new single below.
SEATTLE, WA
American Songwriter

Maggie Baugh Drops Stirring Piano Version Of “Drinking to the Broken Hearts”

The past few years have been a remarkable journey for rising country star Maggie Baugh, from sharing the stage with country superstars like Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Trace Adkins to her viral hit, “Think About Me,” which propelled Baugh into the Spotify Million + club. Baugh has amassed a following of over 310,000 followers online, and with the support of her growing fanbase, she shows no sign of slowing down.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Expectation, Surprise & Inevitability

The second principle underlying effective narrative development in songwriting is Expectation, Surprise & Inevitability. Controlling these parameters can be very useful for focusing attention, sustaining interest, and amplifying emotion. It’s not just the lyric that can do this!. The idea is to set up an expectation, and later fulfill...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Sam Johnston Mixes Message of “Congratulations”on Upcoming Debut ‘Cannonball’

Whatever it was that Sam Johnston needed to release on his upcoming debut, spilled out on Cannonball. Written during the pandemic, with some songs originating earlier, the Nashville-based artist, began chronicling his own coming of age story, a song-by-song document of all the growing pains of heartbreak and jealousy and trying to craft an authentic career far from the outside noise on his first single “Congratulations.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cobain
American Songwriter

Bee Gees Barry Gibb Receives Top UK Americana Award

Barry Gibb took home the award for Best-Selling Americana Album by a UK Artist, for Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook Vol. 1 at the 2022 UK Americana Awards. “This is a wonderful thing! I would really like to thank the UK Americana Awards for recognizing this album,” said Gibb during his ceremony acceptance speech. “It’s amazing that this can happen to me at this point in my life. I really am grateful to a lot of people.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Steve Stevens, The String Revolution Honor Late Ozzy Guitarist Randy Rhoads with Flamenco Cover of “Crazy Train”

Nearly 40 years after the untimely death of Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads, Billy Idol guitarist Steven Stevens and The String Revolution are honoring the late musician and his love of classical guitar. The group performed a flamenco version of the 1980 Osbourne hit “Crazy Train” which also features Rhoads’ former student Janet Robin.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Photographer#Concert#Auction#Gif#The Trevor Project#Lgbtq#Grid Alternatives
American Songwriter

SiriusXM Revives “Neil Young Radio” After Spotify Removes Artist’s Catalog of Music

SiriusXM radio seized the opportunity to reconnect with Neil Young following his recent dispute with Spotify. The satellite streaming platform returned the Neil Young Radio to its regular lineup and added the artist’s catalog of music to the channel. This comes just one day after Spotify removed Young’s music over his objections to their podcast host Joe Rogan.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Rachel Bradshaw Upends Expectations on New EP

On her self-titled EP released earlier in January, Rachel Bradshaw took a unique approach that most young singer/songwriters wouldn’t consider. “I was like, ‘I want to write anything that won’t go to radio,” she laughs. “I know that sounds silly. I just wanted cool music. I love Lana Del Rey, I love Coldplay, I love Patty Griffin. I just want stuff that sounds good. I wanted it very echoey and vibey, just a chill track where if you have people over, you could have it in the background. It was not meant for any popularity.”
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Mastodon Just Makes Sense Together

Any creative person (or Lego enthusiast) will tell you that not every combination of elements yields positive results. Sometimes even the best towers—proverbial and actual—will tumble given the wrong amalgamation. That’s why the Atlanta-born hard rock band Mastodon is such a remarkable entity. The group is one of those in which the pieces just fit. Since its inception in 2000, the four-piece band has amassed eight studio LPs, including its most recent, the Grammy-nominated Hushed and Grim in 2021. And Mastodon’s album prior, Emperor of Sand (2017), earned the group its first Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance. Today, Mastodon is set to get back out on the road with a co-headline tour in March (followed by one in Europe in the summer). After two-plus-decades together, they’re still building and growing. It’s a testament to the chemistry that bonds the band’s four members.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Review: Mark Oliver Everett’s EELS’ ‘Extreme Witchcraft’ Offers More “Better Living Through Desperation”

“Better Living Through Desperation” isn’t just the name of a song on EELS’ 14th album. It’s Mark Oliver Everett’s outlook on life. The auteur, who prefers the abbreviated pseudonym E, has been releasing music that unflinchingly reveals the murkier aspects of his life since 1996’s debut featuring the popular alternative track “Novocain for the Soul.” But with Everett’s assured sense of melody, lyrical twists and dry humor, his output is rarely as depressing as his lyrics imply.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Top 5 Sweetwater Guitars on Clearance until February

The seemingly endless variety of guitars on the market today can be overwhelming at times. Which guitar is the best? Is there a worst guitar? It’s hard to say! Fortunately, the American Songwriter Team found five Sweetwater guitars that stood out amongst the many. Below are five of our...
GUITAR
American Songwriter

Interpol Tour Again, Tease New Track

Interpol recently finished recording their upcoming seventh album, and marked the occasion by sharing a teaser for a new, untitled track, and are also set to embark on a worldwide tour, beginning in April. The band’s first tour in two years since supporting their 2018 album Marauder, the U.S. leg...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy