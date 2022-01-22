ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Sonic Youth Announces Rarities Album

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 6 days ago

Sonic Youth has announced the upcoming release of a new rarities album, In/Out/In, which is set to drop on March 18.

The five-track EP will consist of previously unreleased group recordings from 2000-2010.

“When you’re in the middle of a tour and all of the musical cylinders (musicians, crew + equipment) are warmed up and firing on 10, and if the room/theater/venue and its acoustics allow, you can sometimes catch magic or maybe a basic track,” said the band’s drummer Steve Shelley in a statement. “This magic/music/inspiration doesn’t always occur when you’d like it to show up (you know, during the show!). However, it sometimes can be caught in small unspoken moments during soundcheck when you least expect it.

“‘In & Out’ was caught in such a situation: during soundcheck in Pomona, CA at the Fox Theatre in 2010, Kim and I were waiting for our bandmates to arrive and our linechecks turned into a jam session turned into recording a basic track. Recorded surreptitiously by long-time SY engineer Aaron Mullan and tucked away for guitar overdubs later in 2010, and then submitted to Cory Rayborn for his Three Lobed multi-artist box set Not The Space You Know, But Between Them. The two SY songs that debuted and were exclusively available on that box set are now available in one standalone collection, In/Out/In, plus three (mostly) instrumental Sonic Youth jammers from 2000-2010.”

The New York City-born band, which hit the scene in the early 80s, also took to social media to make the announcement, writing on Twitter to their several hundred thousand followers, “Arriving March 18th, “In/Out/In” compiles unreleased material recorded between 2000 and 2010. It serves as the final installation of the @3lobed 20th anniversary series. Pre-order: https://sonicyouth.lnk.to/InOutIn Get your first listen to “In & Out” here: https://sonicyouth.lnk.to/InOutIn/bandca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Uxrr_0dt2Z9Af00

In/Out/In Tracklist:

1. Basement Contender

2. In & Out

3. Machine

4. Social Static

5. Out & In

